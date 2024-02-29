Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers remembered as ‘brilliantly inspiring’

Paul Hollywood and Strictly star Karen Hauer are among those to pay tribute to Dave Myers, who has been remembered as “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

Myers co-star Si King announced on Thursday that the TV chef had died aged 66 after fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Hauer, who competed with Myers in the BBC competition in 2013, simply commented “heartbroken” on the Instagram post that announced his death.

Great British Bake Off judge Hollywood said he was “gutted” to hear about Myers’ death, adding: “This is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

TV chef James Martin said he was “lost for words”, describing Myers as “a very special man”.

Grantchester actor Robson Green said Myers’ “heart and soul inspired all who knew him”, as he remembered his late friend who met King on the set of Catherine Cookson’s The Gambling Man, which starred Green.

Alongside a series of photos of the TV chef posted to Instagram, the actor wrote: “David’s warm smile, hearty laugh, and genuine love for people were not just the ingredients of his success but a reflection of his zest for life.

“His presence brightened our screens and his heart and soul inspired all who knew him and many others to embrace the simple pleasures of sharing a meal with loved ones.

“May his spirit continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege and honour of being in his presence.

“RIP David Myers. All my love to you @hairybikers Simon at this incredibly challenging time.”

TV chef Andi Oliver said she was “so sad” to hear that Myers had died and that her “heart goes out” to his family and his co-star King.

TV presenter and stylist Gok Wan described it as a “terrible and heartbreaking loss” as he also sent his support to Myers’ loved ones.

Radio presenter Bob Harris said he was “very sad to hear this news” while singer Alfie Boe sent his “love and sympathy” to Myers’ family and friends.

"Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend." Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore pays tribute to Dave Myers -… pic.twitter.com/4HguGHrd3G — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 29, 2024

Across his career, Myers co-presented a host of cooking-travelogue shows and specials for the BBC alongside his friend King.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said that everyone at the BBC was “incredibly sad” to hear the news of his death.

“Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions”, she added.

“The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend.

“More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”

The official BBC Food account also hailed Myers as a “wonderful man and a very talented chef” as they paid tribute.

We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel. There was never… pic.twitter.com/MgJCJ1dppT — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) February 29, 2024

While The Hairy Bikers’ publishers Orion Books remembered Dave Myers as “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

“We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends”, they said in a statement.

“We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel.

“There was never a dull moment working with Dave, and all who were lucky enough to do so will attest to what a brilliantly inspiring and kind and hardworking man he was.

“This is a huge loss, and all our love goes out to Si, Lil and Dave’s wider family at this time.”