Dave Myers’ former Strictly partner Karen Hauer leads tributes to ‘dear friend’

By Press Association
Dave Myers attending the TV Choice Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)
Dave Myers attending the TV Choice Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has led the tributes to her former dance partner and “dear friend” Dave Myers.

Myers Hairy Bikers co-star Si King announced on Thursday that the TV cook had died aged 66 after fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Professional dancer Hauer, 41, performed alongside television star Myers during the BBC One dancing show’s 11th series.

In a post to Instagram, she said: “Dave, You taught me how to have fun and to take on the day with a big smile.

“Rest well my dear friend. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley, who also appeared on series 11 of Strictly, remembered Myers as a “great bloke” and posted a selection of photos to social media of the late TV star dancing.

She said: “Just heard the terribly sad news about the lovely Hairy Dave Myers.

“We were in the Strictly class of 2013 together and Dave… always brought absolute joy to the green room after every show.

“A particularly fond memory was Dave, @ashoztd, Nicky Butt and me, gatecrashing an office Christmas party that happened to be in the same hotel we were staying before the show’s series final.

“Terrible photo below, we couldn’t dance but that didn’t stop us! Also, filming Countdown, makeup ladies from far and wide would come and seek him out from their time together as makeup artists.

“He was so universally loved and popular. Huge love to Lili and the family, Dave was a great bloke who will be missed by many.”

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood said he was “gutted” to hear about Myers’ death, adding: “This is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

Elsewhere, TV chef James Martin said he was “lost for words”, describing Myers as “a very special man”.

Grantchester actor Robson Green said Myers’ “heart and soul inspired all who knew him”, as he remembered his late friend who met King on the set of Catherine Cookson’s The Gambling Man, which starred Green.