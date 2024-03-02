‘Soaps are collapsing’ – screenwriter on last day of filming Doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Soaps are collapsing’ – screenwriter on last day of filming Doctors

By Press Association
Kia Pegg and Rahul Arya in a recent Doctors episode (BBC Studios)
Kia Pegg and Rahul Arya in a recent Doctors episode (BBC Studios)

A screenwriter has warned that TV soaps are “collapsing” as he marked the last day of filming Doctors.

The BBC soap will come to an end on screen later this year after the corporation axed the show due to “super inflation in drama production”.

Set in a Midlands GP practice, the show – launched in 2000 – has seen Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, This Morning’s Alison Hammond, Ruthie Henshall, Fantastic Beasts film series actor Eddie Redmayne and Sheridan Smith all make appearances.

Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke is among several global stars to have appeared in Doctors (Ian West/PA)

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Philip Ralph explained as a 19-year writer on the show he was “personally impacted” by the “disastrous decision” to cancel the soap.

He said in its 24-year history, Doctors has given “opportunity and experience” to budding actors, writers and production staff.

“Over 600 guest actors every year likewise got the chance to work, be seen, renew their faith in their abilities, and keep going,” he added.

“A writing team of up to 60 writers crafted original, bonkers, moving, real (and often surreal!) stories based around the lives of our regulars.”

He also said that “there is nowhere in the industry” for TV workers to find the experience to get into the industry.

“The TV industry is contracting,” Ralph, who also worked on Holby City which was axed in 2021, said. “Production across the board is way down.

“(Union) Bectu recently surveyed its members and found 68% of them are currently out of work. Doctors was a much-needed ‘finger in the dam’ of this terrible situation. And now it’s gone with nothing to replace it.

“Without opportunity and experience, the TV industry is simply not a sustainable profession. Now you might well point me towards a million schemes and opportunities for new writers, producers, and crews to gain early career experience..

“But if there is no work available for them beyond that, and even experienced creatives are unable to find work, then you simply do not have a viable industry.”

He said this “excludes those from less well-off and more diverse backgrounds” as they will not be able to make the same sacrifices while waiting for work.

“The soaps are collapsing,” Mr Ralph added. “Mid scale drama is contracting. This leaves just the high profile writers and creatives succeeding, and everyone else scrabbling around for scraps, hoping to somehow ‘win the lottery’ and get onto an existing show or…– even more miraculous in the current climate – get their own original series idea commissioned.

“There’s no ‘career ladder’ left. There’s incredible good fortune – or there’s nothing. And that’s no way to build and grow a sustainable industry.”

He added that outside of the impact on the industry and staff it is also “disastrous for the tone of public discourse” as he claimed the soap is a positive show compared to other dramas.

“Don’t get me wrong – no TV show has the right to continue to exist if ratings fall or tastes change,” he also said.

“But Doctors was a success. Its ratings were high. Its audience was loyal. It cost next to nothing, and the benefits of making it clearly far outweighed the expense.”

Ralph claimed the real reason was due to the BBC’s budget being squeezed due to the corporation’s licence fee being frozen in recent years.

“I believe every crisis is an opportunity,” he also said.

“Times of change are times of renewal. Every storyteller knows that endings are just beginnings in disguise.”

Announcing the decision to end Doctors, which will see its final episode airing in December 2024, the BBC also cited “further investment” to refurbish the Birmingham filming site.

The BBC licence fee is set to rise in April, to £169.50 a year in line with September’s (Consumer price index) CPI, a way of calculating inflation at a lower rate than previously used.

The corporation previously said this would “require further changes on top of the major savings that we are already delivering”.