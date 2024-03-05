Fern Britton denies Big Brother sign-up is to ‘spill beans’ on Phillip Schofield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fern Britton denies Big Brother sign-up is to ‘spill beans’ on Phillip Schofield

By Press Association
Fern Britton denies Big Brother sign-up is to ‘spill beans’ on Phillip Schofield (ITV)
Fern Britton denies Big Brother sign-up is to ‘spill beans’ on Phillip Schofield (ITV)

Fern Britton said she will be approaching the topic of Phillip Schofield with “caution and kindness” during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

TV star Britton, who presented This Morning alongside Schofield for eight years before exiting in 2009, said she had joined Big Brother looking for a new adventure at the age of 66 and not to divulge information about her former co-star.

Schofield left This Morning last year after more than two decades, before admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague and stepping down from ITV.

“Apparently I’ve signed up to spill the beans,” Britton told the Mirror.

“Well, right now, I can tell you that I think let’s approach with caution and kindness. It’s fair to say that towards the end we were not getting on.”

Britton confirmed “things were tricky” before her exit from the popular daytime show after a decade at its helm.

“I haven’t been on that show for 15 years. I don’t know anything that’s been going on since then. And so it would be A, very old views. B, not terribly interesting, but I did love This Morning. I absolutely loved it.

“I wasn’t expecting to resign on the day I resigned.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I have obviously learned from and toughened up a bit. And it hasn’t all been a breeze, but I don’t regret, apart from if I’d put my mind to it, I could have done more.”

Dancing On Ice 2023
Phillip Schofield admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague and stepped down from ITV last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Self-confessed “potty mouth” Britton has lived in Cornwall since splitting from TV chef Phil Vickery in 2020 after two decades of marriage and signed up to join the Celebrity Big Brother line-up as she is looking for a new challenge.

“I said yes because I could do with an adventure and that was it,” she said.

“Here I am, 67 in the summer and still looking forward to an adventure and everybody who’s approaching 60 or is around this age, you can so easily lose confidence.

“The number of women who’d say, ‘well, nobody looks at me anymore. I’m not whistled at anymore’. Invisible, that’s the word.

“Well, maybe that’s a superpower now because you can get away with anything. Let your 60s be your naughtiest decade. Get out while you’re still working, while your body’s still good, your brain’s still good. Enjoy it.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.