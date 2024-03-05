Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers leaves behind companies worth nearly £1.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers leaves behind companies worth nearly £1.5 million

By Press Association
Dave Myers (Ian West/PA)
Dave Myers (Ian West/PA)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ companies were worth nearly £1.5 million when he died aged 66, account statements have shown.

The TV chef, who found fame alongside his friend Si King as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died last Wednesday after being treated for cancer for the past couple of years.

He left behind his production company Sharpletter – which had assets worth more than £1.4 million, accounts filed on January 31 show.

Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards – London
Dave Myers and his wife Liliana (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

That statement confirmed the TV personality co-owned the company with his wife Liliana.

Another firm which he established with his co-star King – Hairy Bikers Television – is worth nearly £100,000, documents filed to Companies House in December show.

Born in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, Myers previously worked as a make-up artist, specialising in prosthetics.

In 1995, he met his long-time co-presenter King on the set of a TV drama, and they went on to build a friendship and successful career together.

Dave Myers death
Si King and Dave Myers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Their first series, The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook, was launched on the BBC in 2006 and saw them ride across countries including Portugal, Romania and Namibia, tasting the local cuisine and experimenting with making it themselves.

Across their career they published more than 30 cookbooks together.

Myers first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type he had been diagnosed with.

Myers was married to Liliana, whom he met while filming Hairy Bikers in Romania, and was a stepfather to her two children, Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.