Hairy Bikers’ ‘magical series’ to air on BBC Two following death of Dave Myers

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers would have wanted fans to enjoy the “magical series” he shot with his co-star Si King before his death at 66, according to a post on the TV chefs’ Instagram page.

Myers, one half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died last week after a battle with cancer.

The pair’s latest BBC Two series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, had only just started airing.

Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions)

The next episode will go out on Tuesday as planned, the Instagram post confirmed.

It added: “Despite such sad times we know that Dave would have wanted you to continue to enjoy the magical series that he shot with Si last year.

“We’d like to thank everyone from all over the world, who has reached out with messages of love and support over the last few days.

“Every one of them has been read and truly appreciated.”

Myers’ companies were worth nearly £1.5 million when he died aged 66, account statements have shown.

He left behind his production company Sharpletter – which had assets worth more than £1.4 million, accounts filed on January 31 show.

That statement confirmed the TV personality co-owned the company with his wife Liliana.

Another firm which he established with his co-star King – Hairy Bikers Television – is worth nearly £100,000, documents filed to Companies House in December show.

Myers found new fans in 2013 when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Karen Hauer and reached week seven of the BBC competition.

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type he had been diagnosed with.

Myers started his working life as a make-up artist and first met King in 1995 while working on a TV drama called The Gambling Man.

Their first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme and in the first episode the duo rode the length of Portugal.

Subsequent shows included The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers: Best of British.

They have published more than 25 cookery books.