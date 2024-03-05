Guy Ritchie says Daniel Ings was ‘told off’ by duke while filming The Gentlemen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guy Ritchie says Daniel Ings was ‘told off’ by duke while filming The Gentlemen

By Press Association
Guy Ritchie’s filmmaking style is known to be snappy and fast-paced (Yui Mok/PA)
Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has revealed that actor Daniel Ings faced a telling off from a duke while filming for The Gentlemen.

The brand new comedy action series, inspired by the 2019 film of the same name, follows Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, as he inherits his family’s estate – Halstead Manor.

Badminton House, the Gloucestershire seat of the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, doubled for the mansion in the Netflix drama and Ritchie, 55, said that the crew were under strict instructions to stay off the grass.

The Gentlemen premiere
Guy Ritchie and Theo James on stage during a Q&A session after the screening of the premiere of the Netflix series The Gentlemen (Yui Mok/PA)

In one scene, however, Ings, who plays Eddie’s brother Freddy, walks out of the house dressed in a chicken suit and falls over on some grass.

Speaking at a Q&A session held following the premiere, Ings, 38, said: “Yeah I f****** stacked it.”

“That was the first take”, he added.

Ritchie interjected: “Actually he got told off by the duke whose house we shot it at.

“We were under strict instruction to stay off the grass. He left skid marks, I mean that skid cost us about 10 grand.”

Ritchie, who was co-producer, co-writer and co-executive producer for the show, also spoke on his filmmaking style, which is known to be snappy and fast-paced.

He said: “I think this kind of filmmaking is based on rhythm and once you’ve found that rhythm you are a slave to it.”

The Gentlemen premiere
Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings on stage during the Q&A session (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere, Skins star Kaya Scodelario, who plays Susie Glass – whose family runs a cannabis empire, said she based her character on her friends’ mothers.

She said: “I based her on all of their (her friends’) mums.

“So a few of my friends have got dodgy families. The dads are like the geezers but the moms were the ones that I was scared of.

“They’re the ones that know exactly what’s going on. They don’t have to say too much. They look immaculate and they are f****** terrifying.”

The Gentlemen series will launch on Netflix on March 7.