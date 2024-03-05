Guy Ritchie says Daniel Ings was ‘told off’ by duke while filming The Gentlemen

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has revealed that actor Daniel Ings faced a telling off from a duke while filming for The Gentlemen.

The brand new comedy action series, inspired by the 2019 film of the same name, follows Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, as he inherits his family’s estate – Halstead Manor.

Badminton House, the Gloucestershire seat of the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, doubled for the mansion in the Netflix drama and Ritchie, 55, said that the crew were under strict instructions to stay off the grass.

Guy Ritchie and Theo James on stage during a Q&A session after the screening of the premiere of the Netflix series The Gentlemen (Yui Mok/PA)

In one scene, however, Ings, who plays Eddie’s brother Freddy, walks out of the house dressed in a chicken suit and falls over on some grass.

Speaking at a Q&A session held following the premiere, Ings, 38, said: “Yeah I f****** stacked it.”

“That was the first take”, he added.

Ritchie interjected: “Actually he got told off by the duke whose house we shot it at.

“We were under strict instruction to stay off the grass. He left skid marks, I mean that skid cost us about 10 grand.”

Ritchie, who was co-producer, co-writer and co-executive producer for the show, also spoke on his filmmaking style, which is known to be snappy and fast-paced.

He said: “I think this kind of filmmaking is based on rhythm and once you’ve found that rhythm you are a slave to it.”

Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings on stage during the Q&A session (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere, Skins star Kaya Scodelario, who plays Susie Glass – whose family runs a cannabis empire, said she based her character on her friends’ mothers.

She said: “I based her on all of their (her friends’) mums.

“So a few of my friends have got dodgy families. The dads are like the geezers but the moms were the ones that I was scared of.

“They’re the ones that know exactly what’s going on. They don’t have to say too much. They look immaculate and they are f****** terrifying.”

The Gentlemen series will launch on Netflix on March 7.