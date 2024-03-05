Ekin-Su Culculoglu says ‘I just didn’t know who I was’ after Love Island fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ekin-Su Culculoglu says ‘I just didn’t know who I was’ after Love Island fame

By Press Association
Ekin-Su Culculoglu said she lost her sense of self after finding fame on ITV’s Love Island.

The 29-year-old entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday, weeks after announcing her split from Davide Sanclimenti – with whom she won ITV reality show Love Island in 2022.

“If I have sad days, it is hard in this industry to find people you trust,” Culculoglu told fellow housemate and TV presenter Fern Britton.

Culculoglu continued: “I met love on the show which was great, great memories with that person and I wish them well, I’ve got no bad vibes for him, I really don’t. I will treasure all the great times I had and I just hope he’s fine and he’s well.

“But there was a moment after that, everything was too much. The brand deals, the fame, and people wanting me to be a certain person.

“And I just didn’t know who I was.”

Culculoglu said it is the “weak side” of herself that she attempts to hide and said negative media attention was “disgusting”.

Britton said: “It’s a big shock to suddenly find yourself in newspapers and you weren’t prepared for it, presumably.

“When you start to get negative press, it’s very painful. None of that is real. Don’t get hung up on the stuff that you go searching for, because that’s pointless.”

The 66-year-old former This Morning presenter told Culculoglu to not “hide bits of yourself”.

“There will come a time where you will feel comfortable enough to open up and that will be even better as a role model to show that we all have shit in our lives that we have to deal with,” Britton added.