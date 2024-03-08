Hugh Bonneville searches for the new Lenny Henry in W1A Red Nose Day sketch

The cast of spoof comedy series W1A will reunite in a Red Nose Day sketch to find Sir Lenny Henry’s replacement.

The show, which began in 2014 to poke fun at the internal workings of the BBC and was last on air in 2017, will return as part of Comic Relief’s appeal for funds.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville returns to play hapless Ian Fletcher, who is the fictional head of values at the BBC.

The cast of W1A (BBC/PA)

Also making a come back to the spoof documentary is Spaced actress Jessica Hynes as Siobhan Sharpe, Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Monica Dolan as Tracey Pritchard and Fleabag actor Hugh Skinner as Will the intern.

The team will be interviewing special guests, such as Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian and actor Tom Davis, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley and Welsh singer, Wynne Evans, to find the new Red Nose Day host in the comedy skit.

Sir Lenny announced in January he would step away to become life president of Comic Relief and see someone else step into his shoes.

The comedian and actor said: “How dare they replace me? I’m only joking, I’m flattered that the incredible W1A team have come back together to make this sketch happen.

“It’s hilarious and the guest stars are absolutely brilliant too.”

Last year, Doctor Who star David Tennant was hosting the charity fundraiser and showed a brief sketch featuring Sir Lenny.

Sir Lenny, who co-founded the charity in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis and has been hosting the show for almost four decades, will return to the top bill next week to present the telethon.

Sir Lenny Henry (Ian West/PA)

Also making appearances in the W1A sketch is ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, Children in Need bear Pudsey, BBC cartoon character Bluey, singer Chesney Hawkes and TV personality Rustie Lee.

The skit also sees Sir Lenny arrive “late to his meeting” and meet some of the celebrities.

Sir Mo said: “I’ve watched Comic Relief for many years and think it is incredible. It’s all about having a laugh but for a good cause.

“I knew a little about the character but when I turned up and saw the outfit, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of this sketch and couldn’t wait to get stuck in.

“I loved acting and the team made it really easy and fun for me. Who knows, maybe this character could be Sir Lenny’s replacement.”

The Masked Singer stars Joel Dommett and Davina McCall, former Take Me Out host Paddy McGuiness, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Tennant, Love Island presenter Maya Jama and podcaster Rosie Ramsey are also among 2024’s hosts.

The full sketch will air as part of Red Nose Day on BBC One on March 15 from 7pm.