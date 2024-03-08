Hugh Bonneville searches for the new Lenny Henry in W1A Red Nose Day sketch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Hugh Bonneville searches for the new Lenny Henry in W1A Red Nose Day sketch

By Press Association
Sir Lenny Henry during the filming of his W1A replacement sketch as part of the Red Nose Day 2024 campaign with Romesh Ranganathan, Jessica Hynes, Hugh Bonneville, Hugh Skinner, Monica Dolan and Richard Madeley (BBC/PA)
The cast of spoof comedy series W1A will reunite in a Red Nose Day sketch to find Sir Lenny Henry’s replacement.

The show, which began in 2014 to poke fun at the internal workings of the BBC and was last on air in 2017, will return as part of Comic Relief’s appeal for funds.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville returns to play hapless Ian Fletcher, who is the fictional head of values at the BBC.

Also making a come back to the spoof documentary is Spaced actress Jessica Hynes as Siobhan Sharpe, Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Monica Dolan as Tracey Pritchard and Fleabag actor Hugh Skinner as Will the intern.

The team will be interviewing special guests, such as Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian and actor Tom Davis, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley and Welsh singer, Wynne Evans, to find the new Red Nose Day host in the comedy skit.

Sir Lenny announced in January he would step away to become life president of Comic Relief and see someone else step into his shoes.

The comedian and actor said: “How dare they replace me? I’m only joking, I’m flattered that the incredible W1A team have come back together to make this sketch happen.

“It’s hilarious and the guest stars are absolutely brilliant too.”

Last year, Doctor Who star David Tennant was hosting the charity fundraiser and showed a brief sketch featuring Sir Lenny.

Sir Lenny, who co-founded the charity in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis and has been hosting the show for almost four decades, will return to the top bill next week to present the telethon.

Also making appearances in the W1A sketch is ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, Children in Need bear Pudsey, BBC cartoon character Bluey, singer Chesney Hawkes and TV personality Rustie Lee.

The skit also sees Sir Lenny arrive “late to his meeting” and meet some of the celebrities.

Sir Mo said: “I’ve watched Comic Relief for many years and think it is incredible. It’s all about having a laugh but for a good cause.

“I knew a little about the character but when I turned up and saw the outfit, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of this sketch and couldn’t wait to get stuck in.

“I loved acting and the team made it really easy and fun for me. Who knows, maybe this character could be Sir Lenny’s replacement.”

The Masked Singer stars Joel Dommett and Davina McCall, former Take Me Out host Paddy McGuiness, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Tennant, Love Island presenter Maya Jama and podcaster Rosie Ramsey are also among 2024’s hosts.

The full sketch will air as part of Red Nose Day on BBC One on March 15 from 7pm.