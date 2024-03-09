Reality star Courtney Stodden reveals miscarriage: I feel grief in every sense

Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Stodden has revealed they are grieving following an early miscarriage.

The 29-year-old American media personality, who appeared on the UK reality series in 2013, said “no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss”.

On Instagram, Stodden wrote: “This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence.

“I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks); it’s been a roller coaster of emotions.

“I feel grief in every sense of the word.

“Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it.

“I’m sharing this to shine light on the fact that no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss.

“I’ve tried to keep this to myself, just a few close relatives and friends know — but I thought it was important to just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace as there is strength in numbers.

“If this has happened to you or ever does, it’s not your fault.

“God bless every one and count your blessings. We are all love.”

Stodden became famous as the 16-year-old bride of actor Doug Hutchison, who was in his early 50s when they tied the knot in 2011.

The TV star appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 when it was on Channel 5, alongside famous faces including Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, dancer Louie Spence and Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin.

Stodden came out as non-binary in April 2021.