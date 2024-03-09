Reality star Courtney Stodden reveals miscarriage: I feel grief in every sense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reality star Courtney Stodden reveals miscarriage: I feel grief in every sense

By Press Association
Courtney Stodden has said she suffered a miscarriage (Ian West/PA)
Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Stodden has revealed they are grieving following an early miscarriage.

The 29-year-old American media personality, who appeared on the UK reality series in 2013, said “no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss”.

On Instagram, Stodden wrote: “This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence.

“I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks); it’s been a roller coaster of emotions.

“I feel grief in every sense of the word.

“Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it.

“I’m sharing this to shine light on the fact that no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss.

“I’ve tried to keep this to myself, just a few close relatives and friends know — but I thought it was important to just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace as there is strength in numbers.

“If this has happened to you or ever does, it’s not your fault.

“God bless every one and count your blessings. We are all love.”

Stodden became famous as the 16-year-old bride of actor Doug Hutchison, who was in his early 50s when they tied the knot in 2011.

The TV star appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 when it was on Channel 5, alongside famous faces including Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, dancer Louie Spence and Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin.

Stodden came out as non-binary in April 2021.