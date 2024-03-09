Dancing On Ice’s Adele Roberts on final: Being alive is me winning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dancing On Ice’s Adele Roberts on final: Being alive is me winning

By Press Association
Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty will skate in the Dancing on Ice final (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty will skate in the Dancing on Ice final (Ian West/PA)

Former Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts has said that “being alive” is her winning ahead of the Dancing On Ice final.

The radio DJ, 44, has been competing in the ITV skating competition to raise awareness of bowel cancer and living with a stoma bag.

She was declared cancer-free in 2022 and is continuing to live with the waste pouch, which Roberts has referenced during her time on the show.

BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards 2018 – London
Adele Roberts is using her time on Dancing on Ice to raise awareness of bowel cancer and living with a stoma bag (Ian West/PA)

Roberts, who is partnered with professional ice dancer Mark Hanretty, said: “It’s weird when you watch the show at home, you think about the celebrity and them winning but when you’re in the competition, you want to do it as a partnership.

“It’s not about us, it’s about your partner as well but I think, me just even being on the show is me winning, like me being alive is me winning.”

She also said that she believes the show has “changed people’s lives” by helping viewers.

“I think they’ve saved lives as well, the awareness of bowel cancer, the fact that they’ve empowered a lot of people with stomas to be more confident to leave the house,” Roberts added.

“I’ve had so many messages along those lines and every week, me and Mark get to skate. Hopefully, it helps even more people.”

Roberts also said the series has “given me so much more confidence”.

When asked about life after the show, she said: “I think I’m at a point in my life now where I feel lucky to be alive.

“I feel like I’ve got a second chance at life and… I want to mourn my mom, I want to go home with my brothers and sisters and think about her and talk about her and cry about her and be happy about her and then see what happens next because I literally have no job, I am unemployed.

“But for some reason, I’m kind of cool with that. We’ll just see what happens.”

Her mother died on January 4 at the age of 61 and she dedicated one of her performances, an emotional routine to Clearly by Grace VanderWaal, to her during the series.

Last week, Roberts landed in the skate-off but prevailed against Love Island star Amber Davies to stay in the competition as the last female contestant and make it to the end alongside former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Greg Rutherford has made it to the final with his partner Vanessa James (Ian West/PA)

Rutherford spoke about how his groin injury is still creating issues for him ahead of Sunday.

He said: “I thought I was out of the show at that point, I didn’t think I was (going to be) able to carry on because it was so painful.

“And we’ve been effectively just letting it heal as much as we can, while still pushing. I’ve been really, really lucky… (it is) still healing so it still, pulls ever so often (and) feels a bit tight and sore.

“But this is performance-led and I had exactly the same when I was an athlete, I think there’s probably only one major in my career where I felt completely healthy.

“So you expect to have these little niggles and little issues, so you just put your mind to it and push through it.”

He also said he does not feel “fully prepared” for the last hurdle.

“I think everybody thinks because, obviously, I’m the athlete (it’s) win at all costs,” he also said.

“But this is a very different world, for me, this isn’t what I did before as well. I’m still learning every day.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of when judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won the Olympic gold.

The celebrities will perform a routine, inspired by the skating duo’s performance of Ravel’s Bolero in Sarajevo at the 1984 Winter Games, at the weekend.

The 16th series of Dancing On Ice finishes on Sunday at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.