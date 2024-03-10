Winner of Dancing On Ice 2024 crowned

Soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy have been crowned the winners of Dancing On Ice 2024.

The former Coronation Street actor, 35, saw off tough competition from Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, who came second; and broadcaster Adele Roberts, who came third; in the ITV ice-skating competition finale on Sunday.

During his winner’s speech, Thomas dedicated his trophy to retired Olympian Greg Rutherford who had to pull out of the final only hours before after suffering a “significant injury” during rehearsals.

After hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern announced the winners, a shocked Thomas told them: “I’m speechless.”

Fancy thanked him for “making this happen” to which he said he was “happy” for her as he felt she had put in “so much hard work” to train him.

This marked Fancy’s first year as a professional skater on the show, after previously working on the German version.

Thomas also sent a message to his fellow competitor Rutherford as he said: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you mate.”

He added: “I’m so happy, thank you to the public at home, the only reason I’m here is because of you guys, so thank you for all your love and support.”

During the grand finale, the couples all delivered one final special performance while Thomas and Nazaire both performed routines inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy (Ian West/PA)

Thomas pulled out all the stops for his warrior-themed finale routine with Fancy, which included a host of other ice skaters.

Their powerful performance to Believer by Imagine Dragons, which featured dramatic lifts and spins, secured them a perfect 40 from the judges.

Judge Dean said: “You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning, you left it all out there on the ice.”

After Thomas and Fancy performed their version of the Bolero, Torvill described it as “beautiful”, adding: “I loved all the little moments from the original routine, it was seamless, well done.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean winning gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo with the famous dance.

Following Nazaire and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer’s rendition of it, Dean said: “For us, it’s such a humbling experience to see your interpretation and bringing it to the ice, it’s a wonderful thing and tonight you did that.

“You had the fall in the earlier number but you certainly turned in this number. Well done.”

The spectacular Miles and Vanessa are our runners up #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/rThlCdhbI3 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 10, 2024

Earlier in the night, reality star Nazaire suffered a stumble during his first performance, dropping his score to 38 out of 40.

The couple were delivering an elegant routine to Turn To Stone by Ingrid Michaelson when he lost his footing, but he quickly got back up and completed the dance.

Afterwards, a frustrated Nazaire said about Bauer: “I let her down, that was a stupid mistake,” but she reassured him that he had done well.

Judge Oti Mabuse said she was “heartbroken” but described the dance as “brilliant” before the fall.

Skating into third place, it's Adele and Mark ⛸️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/w5s7Ks8upW — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 10, 2024

While radio presenter Roberts kicked off the show with a bang by landing a perfect 40 for her country-inspired routine to Beyonce’s new hit, Texas Hold ‘Em, alongside her partner, Mark Hanretty.

They secured the top score with a series of dramatic moves including one in which she was held upside down.

Judge Ashley Banjo called her an “inspiration” while Dean said it was a “mean line-dance” and it has been a “pleasure to watch” her development in the competition.

Speaking to Willoughby and Mulhern after being eliminated from the show, Roberts said: “I’ve absolutely loved it and I couldn’t ask for a better experience.”

The radio DJ has been competing in the skating competition to raise awareness about living with a stoma bag and bowel cancer, after she was declared cancer-free in 2022.

Roberts said her trophy from her time on the show is being able to help other people and “let them know that anything is possible”.

The finale also saw Torvill and Dean perform an emotional and elegant routine to Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga.

Team GB skaters Ashlie Slatter and Atl Ongay-Perez, who became the first British figure skaters to win a Olympic medal since Torvill and Dean when they picked up bronze at the Youth Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2024, also performed during the show.

Hours before the final was due to air, former Olympic long jumper Rutherford announced that he was “devastated” to have to withdraw from the competition.

In a video posted on his Instagram story, in which he appeared to be receiving treatment from a paramedic, he said: “I know this looks very dramatic, and everything else.

“Sadly, I picked up a big injury in rehearsals. I’m on my way to the hospital so I will not be performing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

“I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated. What a nightmare way for this to finish.”

At the start of the final, Willoughby said: “We’re all completely gutted and sadly he cannot continue in the competition.”

A video was also shown featuring clips of Rutherford and his dancing partner Vanessa James during the series.

In it he said: “As experience goes, Dancing On Ice for me has been the best I’ve ever had.”