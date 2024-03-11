Greg Rutherford gives health update after withdrawing from Dancing On Ice finale

Retired Olympian Greg Rutherford has provided a health update following his Dancing On Ice accident which forced him to withdraw from the competition as he congratulated Ryan Thomas on his win.

Hours before the finale of the ITV ice skating competition on Sunday, the Olympic long jumper had to pull out due to suffering a “significant injury” during rehearsals.

Soap star Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy went on to win the 2024 series after impressing the judges and viewers with a dramatic warrior-themed routine and their interpretation of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.

On Monday, Rutherford, 37, shared a photo of him in bed to his Instagram story and wrote: “Recovery sort of starts now… after a pretty rough first night, I’m looking forward to getting everything sorted and sewn up so I can get back to normal.

“Thank you all so much for your kind messages,” he added with a love heart emoji.

He also said he was “so proud” of former Coronation Street actor Thomas, who dedicated his trophy to Rutherford during his winner’s speech.

The former Olympian added: “He’s had his fair share of ups and downs during his process, so to come out winning it utterly spectacular.

“Well done brother, I’m glad I’ve got a friend for life in you.”

On Sunday, Rutherford announced that he was “devastated” to have to pull out of the finale which he was due to perform in with his dancing partner Vanessa James.

In a video posted to Instagram, in which he appeared to be receiving treatment from a paramedic, he said: “I know this looks very dramatic, and everything else.

“Sadly, I picked up a big injury in rehearsals. I’m on my way to the hospital so I will not be performing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

“I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated. What a nightmare way for this to finish.”

Before the show kicked off, he also sent a good luck message to the finalists and hoped they had an “incredible night”.

Thomas, 35, saw off tough competition from Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, who came second, and broadcaster Adele Roberts, who came third, in the ice-skating competition finale.

During his winner’s speech, Thomas thanked his ice skating partner Amani Fancy for putting in “so much hard work” to train him before he sent a message to Rutherford.

He said: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you, mate.”

During the grand finale, the couples all delivered one final special performance while Thomas and Nazaire both performed interpretations of Torvill and Dean’s famous routine.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy (Ian West/PA)

Thomas pulled out all the stops for his warrior-themed finale routine with Fancy, which included a host of other ice skaters.

Their powerful performance to Believer by Imagine Dragons, which featured dramatic lifts and spins, secured them a perfect 40 from the judges.

Judge Dean said: “You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning, you left it all out there on the ice.”

After Thomas and Fancy performed their version of the Bolero, Torvill described it as “beautiful”, adding: “I loved all the little moments from the original routine, it was seamless, well done.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean winning gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo with the famous dance.

The finale also saw Torvill and Dean perform an emotional and elegant routine to Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga.