Celebrity Big Brother housemates nominated to face public vote on eviction

Fern Britton, Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh will face the next public vote ahead of a live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother.

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was given the power to save one of the nominated housemates, choosing YouTuber Zeze Millz, and instead opted to nominate former This Morning presenter Britton in her place.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Simon received eight nominations, while Walsh was nominated four times during the ITV reality show.

One celebrity from the trio will be evicted from the Big Brother house on Tuesday evening.

The episode saw Millz thank Osbourne for saving her from eviction, describing herself as “vulnerable”, while Osbourne later told Walsh she felt “terrible” for picking Britton.

“I think it was time for Lauren to go, I can tell that Fern has been hurt so badly in life,” Osbourne said.

The episode also saw Coronation Street star Colson Smith discussing his previous relationship with food with Osbourne – who said at one point she was 230lb before losing weight.

Colson Smith, one of the contestants in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother (Ray Burmiston/ITV)

“I lost weight when I was 18 through a quite a strict diet and then what I found was I was gaining weight and I’d try and diet again the way I thought I needed to diet,” Smith said.

“I wouldn’t eat for a day-and-a-half, I’d just starve myself and then I’d be that hungry that I would drive to KFC and I used to order three meals.

“I would hate myself so I wouldn’t eat again, and it would be that for months and months and months.”

Osbourne also said that her husband, Ozzy, who infamously bit a bat’s head off during a concert in the US state of Iowa in 1982, wants to have “The man that bit the head off a bat” on his tombstone.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.