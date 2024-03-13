Danny Dyer to explore modern masculinity in Channel 4 documentary series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer to explore modern masculinity in Channel 4 documentary series

By Press Association
Danny Dyer (Suzan Moore/PA)
Danny Dyer (Suzan Moore/PA)

EastEnders star Danny Dyer is to explore modern masculinity through a range of voices and perspectives in a Channel 4 documentary series.

Danny Dyer: How To Be A Man will see the actor, known for playing hard-man characters, dive into areas including gender stereotypes, male attitudes to mental health and the changing roles of men in society.

In the two-part series, he will ask men across Britain what they think it means to be a man today and what the future is for the male identity.

He will talk to a politician, psychologists, a mental health expert, a fitness expert, a sex therapist, an influencer, male victims of domestic abuse and members of the Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus.

He will meet individuals who believe “traditional masculinity” is under threat as well as those advocating for a more progressive and inclusive version of the male identity and manhood.

Dyer said: “As an actor, I’ve played countless characters, but now I am making a documentary about what the evolving place of men really is.

“If you were to look on social media, it might seem like people are either completely embracing or rejecting traditional gender roles, without much room for nuance.

“That’s why we wanted to chat to real men that are representative of the UK today, to hear their thoughts on what being a modern man is to them.

“To me, being a man isn’t about trying to fit a mould, it’s about showing a bit of heart and respecting yourself and others, so I’m hoping this documentary gets the geezers talking.”

Dyer’s breakout role was as Moff in the cult 1999 film Human Traffic, followed by parts in Mean Machine and The Football Factory.

Danny Dyer (Channel 4/Tom Barnes/PA)

He rose to further prominence playing Mick Carter in BBC soap EastEnders, joining the cast during the Christmas Day special in 2013 before departing in 2022.

His new Channel 4 series will be produced by Whitworth Media and has been filmed and directed by James Routh.

Routh said: “As someone of a similar vintage to Danny it’s been fascinating, shocking but also inspiring to ‘travel the country talking to geezers’.

“It’s important that we have these conversations as a society, preferably face-to-face.

“At a time of noisy online identity politics it’s worth remembering that for a huge section of society their primary identity is simply ‘man’, and that this most fundamental of categories comes with its own issues, needs and challenges.”

Commissioning editor for Channel 4 Ian Dunkley said: “Danny Dyer: How To Be A Man promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the concept of masculinity in contemporary Britain.

“Danny Dyer’s unique perspective and engaging storytelling captivate audiences and spark important conversations about what it means to be a man in today’s world.”