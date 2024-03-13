Final year of Derek Draper’s life to be told by Kate Garraway in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Final year of Derek Draper’s life to be told by Kate Garraway in new documentary

By Press Association
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The final year of psychologist and author Derek Draper’s life will be told by his widow Kate Garraway in a new ITV documentary.

In Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, the Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter will explore her husband’s struggles as he suffered long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus and required daily care.

The film will also highlight the cost of caring for a loved one in the UK.

Garraway previously chronicled the impact of caring for her husband, who died aged 56 in January after suffering a cardiac arrest, in two other ITV documentaries.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper and children Darcey and Billy (Steve Parsons/PA)

Before his death, the former lobbyist said he wanted the public to “hear” his story, and when asked why, he added: “I want to be heard.”

Garraway said: “Obviously, when we started making this documentary early last year, we had no idea the events that would unfold that ultimately took Derek from us.

“And in January 2024, I wondered if it was right that it should ever come to air.

“But I didn’t want to let those who have given us so much support over the last four years down, and the carers paid and unpaid who, in their thousands of letters to me, feel Derek’s story has given them a voice.

“Also, I remembered so vividly that the idea of making this third documentary at all came from Derek himself.”

The first instalment, Finding Derek – which was about her family’s experience during the pandemic and detailed her husband’s treatment and his return to their family home – won Garraway the documentary prize at the 2021 National Television Awards (NTA).

It was followed with Caring For Derek, which showed the “myriad challenges of the social care system and its complexities”, and earned her the same NTA gong.

A third documentary had been planned, which was confirmed to be going ahead on Wednesday.

In the 2022 New Year Honours, Smooth Radio presenter Garraway became an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity after highlighting the impact of long Covid.

The new documentary charts Draper’s relationship with his wife – who he married in 2005 and the pair had two children, Darcey and Billy – and how the illness changed their lives, along with his experiences before Covid, including his political career.

Garraway said: “I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek, his incredible spirit and a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them.”

In the 1990s, Draper was a prominent figure in New Labour, working for Peter Mandelson and setting up the centre-left pressure group Progress with Liam Byrne, who went on to become a Labour MP.

He later founded and edited the LabourList news site before stepping down in 2009.

Derek Draper funeral
Kate Garraway at Derek Draper’s funeral (Jonathan Brady/PA)

There are also contributions in the documentary from Jake, the care worker who supported Draper, and Kathryn Smith, chief executive of charity the Social Care Institute for Excellence.

Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV, said: “We can see in Derek Draper’s story the individual tragedy of a life devastated by illness, but also the wider perspective of how a family is impacted.

“Derek’s desire for his story to be filmed, along with Kate in their home, provides an insight into both their personal struggles as well highlighting the exhausting challenges of caring for a family member in the home within our care system.”

In February, a funeral for Draper was attended by former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, musician Sir Elton John, ex-cabinet minister Lord Mandelson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Garraway took a brief absence from Smooth Radio and GMB after Draper’s death before returning and thanking her audiences for their support.

Colleen Flynn, executive producer at Flicker Productions, said: “We thank Kate and Derek for sharing their story at the most intimate of times and hope that this film goes some way to highlighting the need for the positive change they both hoped for within the care system.”

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this month.