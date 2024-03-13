Actress Tina Malone ‘totally devastated’ by husband’s death

Actress Tina Malone has said she is “totally devastated” as she announced her husband Paul Chase has died.

The 61-year-old TV star, best known for roles in Brookside and Shameless, shared the news on social media on Wednesday.

“It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Malone married Chase in 2010 and they had a daughter, Flame, in 2013 when the actress was 50.

She also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Malone announced she had split from Chase in 2019 after 11 years together, but they later rekindled their relationship.

The actress played Mo McGee in soap opera Brookside and Mimi Maguire in comedy Shameless, both broadcast on Channel 4.

She was also a housemate on the sixth series of Celebrity Big Brother in January 2009.