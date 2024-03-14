Doctor Who, Beckhams and Succession face off to be named TV moment of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctor Who, Beckhams and Succession face off to be named TV moment of the year

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who. His introductory scene has been nominated for a TV Bafta (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa’s unveiling as the 15th Time Lord in Doctor Who, Logan Roy’s shocking death in Succession and David Beckham’s teasing of wife Victoria about her “working class” upbringing are among the stand-out scenes shortlisted for a TV Bafta.

Characters Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown in Happy Valley, blind musician Lucy’s performance in The Piano and the relationship between Bill and Frank in The Last Of Us are also in contention for the P&O Cruises memorable moment award.

Gatwa ‘bi-generated’ from David Tennant’s Doctor in an episode called The Giggle, emerging from the side of Tennant’s body in a half-buttoned shirt and an untied tie and underpants, without any trousers on.

Media tycoon Logan Roy’s death shocked fans of the dynastic drama Succession primarily because it happened off screen and so early in the final series.

While it had long been speculated the head of the Waystar-Royco empire would meet his end in the series, few people expected it to be in episode three, without any fanfare.

Instead his children were all gathered at the wedding of his son Connor Roy, when they got a call to say he had collapsed on his private plane and scrambled to find the words to say their goodbyes over the phone.

The Netflix documentary Beckham provided one of the viral television moments of the year when David interrupted Victoria talking about her childhood to instruct her to “be honest” and admit that her father drove a Rolls-Royce.

Another viral moment was the appearance of 13-year-old Lucy on The Piano, who stunned commuters in Leeds railway station as she played her rendition of Chopin’s Nocturne in B-flat minor.

Meanwhile, Happy Valley fans were left in shock over villainous Tommy Lee Royce’s epic showdown with Catherine Cawood in the tense final episode of Sally Wainwright’s police drama, which drew to an end the long-running conflict between Sarah Lancashire’s police officer and James Norton’s rapist.

Another much-discussed television moment was when Frank and Bill’s years-long relationship became the focus of the third episode of The Last Of Us.

Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Bartlett’s Frank are middle-aged gay men who manage not only to find each other after the apocalypse has ravaged the world, but also build a full and beautiful life together, finding purpose in each other and touching the hearts of the show’s viewers.

The nominees for the Bafta were chosen by an independent jury of national media experts convened by Hilary Rosen, chair of Bafta’s television committee.

Former Love Island star Amy Hart, who was on the jury, told the PA news agency: “It was such a good year for TV. I thought it would be quite cut and dry, in that when you looked at the long list, you would know the six but like, it took us a good couple of hours of deliberation, we actually overran.

Old Friends opening night
Former Love Island star Amy Hart is on the Bafta panel (Jeff Moore/PA)

“We all had to put five moments forward and you’re really advocating for your own moments so there was a lot of deliberation.”

The winner of the category will be voted for by the public and Hart said: “The (TV) Academy are amazing and obviously they’re very knowledgeable people.

“And I think those other categories like best actor, best actress, best TV show, they’re very cultured culture categories, and there’s a real purpose behind them.

“But there’s no point making TV if you don’t have viewers. And I think (the category) really gives something back to the viewers and lets us appreciate it.

“There’s a lot of TV shows that maybe the critics really pan that the people love and I think this really gives people that chance to have their say, on what is the biggest night of the TV calendar.

“It gives them their say on what they’ve really loved. It’s those real water cooler moments. It’s those moments that gone viral. It’s the ones you want to share with your friends.”

Voting is now open for the P&O Cruises memorable moment award.

The rest of the Bafta nominations will be announced on March 20 and the winners will be announced at the Bafta television awards at the Royal Festival Hall on May 12.