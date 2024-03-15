‘I’m getting emotional’ – Lenny Henry prepares to host his final Red Nose Day

Sir Lenny Henry is preparing for his final stint hosting Red Nose Day after almost four decades at the helm.

The comedian and actor, 65, co-founded Comic Relief in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis and will continue to serve as life president.

On Friday, Sir Lenny will host his last show of the BBC night of entertainment and fundraising.

David Tennant is among the 2024 Red Nose Day hosts (Ian West/PA)

It will include a sketch on the search for his replacement, featuring well-known faces and Sir Lenny performing I’m Just Len, his own version of the Oscar-nominated song I’m Just Ken from the Barbie blockbuster film.

Sir Lenny told BBC News: “I think I’ll be incredibly proud because it’s been a large part of my life and to see a new generation of people taking it forwards – we’ve got Maya Jama, David Tennant, Romesh Ranganathan – there’s such a huge amount of people coming up.

“It’ll be fantastic to leave knowing that there’s – I’m getting emotional now – a new group of people taking over and treating it the way we did.”

He also said “this is a good time to part ways and to allow a new generation to take the baton and move the whole thing on a bit”.

Love Island presenter Jama, Doctor Who star Tennant, actor and comedian Ranganathan, The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall, Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness, and podcaster Rosie Ramsey will be hosting the 2024 BBC show.

Sir Lenny said: “The money that people have sent in repeatedly, every single time, has helped over 100 million people.

“That’s a lot of people and there aren’t many organisations that can say that.”

He added: “If you’ve helped to do that, thank you and it’s not about numbers any more.

Julia Roberts will make an appearance on Red Nose Day (Ian West/PA)

“It’s about what you feel you can give because we know that there’s a struggle going on at the moment. People are having hard times.”

Money raised by Red Nose Day goes towards organisations helping to tackle homelessness, poverty and mental health along with other causes in the UK and throughout the world.

There will also be tributes to Sir Lenny from singer Jerub, while the cast of spoof comedy series W1A – including Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and Spaced actress Jessica Hynes – will reunite on the night to search for a new host.

This year’s edition also sees Hollywood actors including Julia Roberts, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson make a special appearance to argue among each other to be named the most famous in a comedy sketch for the fundraising programme.

Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan and Catherine Tate will also provide entertainment on the night while pop rock band McFly will open the show with a medley of some of the most-loved Comic Relief singles from the last few years.

Titanic star Winslet will treat viewers to a late-night CBeebies Bedtime Story catered to parents as she reads F***, Now There Are Two Of You by Adam Mansbach.

Actor Jack Black will also issue a musical call to action and singer Paloma Faith will perform her new single, Enjoy Yourself (The Red Nose Day Edition) while Doctor Who star Tate will be among the stars in a spin-off of the BBC’s hit reality game show The Traitors, entitled The Traitors: The Movie.

Red Nose Day will air on Friday on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.