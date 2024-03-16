Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Levi Roots evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Levi Roots have been evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Dragons’ Den star Roots was kicked out on Friday, followed by the Love Island 2022 winner.

Former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh, reality TV star David Potts and ex-This Morning presenter Fern Britton also faced the double eviction after housemates were asked to nominate who deserved the axe by kissing the person they had selected on the face.

Turkish reality TV star Culculoglu said she felt her fellow contestants did not think she was being herself during her time on the show.

Ekin Su Culculoglu

Speaking on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother Late and Live show after being evicted, she said: “I don’t think people knew that I was being myself, and I don’t think people connected with me as if I was being myself.”

The 29-year-old said she felt that “is fair” because of her past on Love Island, but added “you should never judge a person on their past”.

She said: “You can’t predict life and just because I won Love Island, doesn’t mean you win every show.

“Just because you win once doesn’t mean you win another one and another one, just because you have a fan base.”

Her comments followed high tensions in the house on Thursday after Culculoglu was nominated by her friend, theatre star Marisha Wallace.

Wallace said: “I know that if you get to the final with me, you will win the public vote.

“I know that if we go head-to-head you have a huge following, you’ve played these games before, you know how to win and if I want to win this, if I ever have a chance, I wouldn’t have a chance against you.”

The reality star was shocked, claiming: “I knew this was going to happen. Just judging me because I went on a f****** show before.”

She added: “You’ve been close with me this whole time, so you’ve been fake to me this whole time?”

Wallace replied that she did not feel she had been.

Speaking on Late and Live after his eviction, Roots said there was “a lot of disagreement”.

The British-Jamaican celebrity chef, who created Reggae Reggae Sauce, said: “I personally think that there was some that knew how to play the game and others that had no clue, including myself.

“I don’t think its a place to be honest, I think if you’re honest there then you don’t have a chance.

“I tried to be honest, I can’t do anything else apart from be Levi Roots.”

He added there was an “ageist” divide, and said: “On my squad it was Ekin-Su, it was Louis, it was Marisha, Zeze (Millz).”

Recounting his time on the show, he said: “I’ve never cried so much in my life, it seems like I was in tears at all times.

“I said I missed my mum, I think Sharon (Osbourne) being in the house, (she) was the sort of person that brought back as if my mum was there, every time I saw her I wanted to break down.

“You strip away all your barriers that would have kept you this hard Rasta man in there, and I found myself to not be so hard and tough.”

Culculoglu and Roots bonded with Walsh in the house and both described him as “honest”.

During a conversation with the pair on Friday, before they were evicted, Walsh said he had been diagnosed with a “rare” blood cancer.

Describing his experience during the coronavirus lockdown, Walsh said: “I was sick, and I think nobody knew I was sick”

“I didn’t even know that I had it until I went to the hospital, and they checked me, checked me, checked me, then they found it.

“They said it’s a rare one.”

On Thursday, Culculoglu nominated Walsh to be kicked out of the house, but after her departure said it was the thing she regretted most during her time on the show, adding that she wanted Walsh to win.