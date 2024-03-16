Ben Shephard thanks fans for ‘lovely messages’ after first week on This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ben Shephard thanks fans for ‘lovely messages’ after first week on This Morning

By Press Association
Ben Shephard presents This Morning (Lia Toby/PA)
Ben Shephard presents This Morning (Lia Toby/PA)

Ben Shephard has thanked well-wishers for sending him “lovely messages” during his first week of hosting This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

The duo helmed their first show together on Monday as they officially took over the reins from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who both left the ITV morning programme last year.

To mark the new chapter, Shephard shared a selection of photos to social media of him chatting and laughing with Deeley while presenting the show.

Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland featured in one of the pictures as the veteran musicians were among the first celebrity guests to join them on the sofa.

Alongside the post, he said he had been looking at images and noticed he and Deeley had done “a lot of laughing and of course had some delicious food”.

“I’m now fasting over the weekend to make room for more next week!!”, he added.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages. See you Monday I hope!”

Deeley commented on the post saying it had been “so fun” and that while he fasted she was trying out a steak recipe inspired by chef Donal Skehan who had been on the show during the week.

Shephard’s former Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid was among those to offer their congratulations as she wrote: “Fabulous week – well done you & @catdeeley.”

The previous day, Deeley had thanked the team at This Morning for an “incredible first week” and praised Shephard for being the “perfect co-pilot on this already joyous new journey”.

She shared the comments alongside a grid of photos of her and Shephard presenting together.

Shephard is known for fronting the ITV quiz show Tipping Point and previously co-hosting ITV1’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain (GMB).

He left GMB in February in order to front This Morning, which he has previously presented as a replacement for Schofield.

Deeley rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, and its spin-off music programme CD:UK, with Willoughby.

She is also known for hosting ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes, the BBC’s Fame Academy and American competition show So You Think You Can Dance, which she presented for more than a decade.

Last year, This Morning saw a rotation of presenters on the famous sofa, including Deeley who hosted alongside Rylan Clark in November.

Schofield left ITV in May 2023 and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

In October, Willoughby left the show, saying she had made the “decision for me and my family”.