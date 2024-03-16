Giovanni Pernice addresses Amanda Abbington’s early exit from Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giovanni Pernice addresses Amanda Abbington’s early exit from Strictly

By Press Association
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has said it is a “shame” that Amanda Abbington left the show early as he feels they could have “gone all the way”.

The Italian professional dancer, 33, was partnered with the Sherlock actress for the 2023 series before she withdrew from the competition ahead of week six citing “personal reasons”.

Earlier this year, Abbington, 52, said she was “diagnosed with mild PTSD” and received death threats following her stint on the BBC dance competition.

Speaking on the Mirror’s Invite Only podcast, Pernice said: “It was a shame that she had to leave for medical reasons because I think, in my opinion, we could have gone all the way.”

Asked if he is a perfectionist, he agreed but said it comes from a place of “caring”.

“In every single part of the world, if (you’re) a professional dancer, we have to get these people on the Saturday night looking the best as they can”, he added.

“And if we get to have good scores at the end, I look back and say ‘I’ve done a great job’.

“We all care about our partners and we all want to look great on the Saturday.”

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, who also appeared on the podcast alongside Pernice to discuss their new travelogue series, said he thought the pair had been “marvellous” and praised Abbington as being “terrific straight away”.

Abbington did not give a specific reason when she announced her decision to leave the show in October, saying in a post on Instagram: “I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Following her departure, Pernice shared a photo of them together wearing Christmas outfits, writing: “Amanda .. I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

Abbington opened up about how her time on Strictly had affected her mental health earlier this year.

She told The Sun On Sunday: “I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

The actress is best known for playing Mary Watson in BBC drama Sherlock and has appeared in other TV series including Inside No 9, Mr Selfridge and After You’ve Gone.

Abbington had two children – son Joe and daughter Grace – with her former long-term partner and Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman.