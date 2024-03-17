Louis Walsh calls Zeze Millz ‘righteous’ in heated row on Celebrity Big Brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Walsh calls Zeze Millz ‘righteous’ in heated row on Celebrity Big Brother

By Press Association
Louis Walsh engaged in a heated exchange with Zeze Millz (Matt Crossick/PA)
Louis Walsh engaged in a heated exchange with Zeze Millz (Matt Crossick/PA)

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh has described Zeze Millz as “righteous” in a heated debate about the three “most heartless” housemates on the show.

During Sunday’s installment of the ITV1 reality programme, housemates had to follow strict rules as they completed quests as part of this week’s shopping task.

The house was transformed into a twisted fairytale kingdom and former X Factor judge Walsh, 71, and TV presenter Millz, 34, who were both deemed the most evil housemates, had to reign over the house whilst dressed as king and queen.

The duo argued as they were tasked with choosing the most “heartless” housemates and Millz refused to let Walsh choose Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

“You’re obsessed with making David do things,” she said.

“You just want to see him suffer, you just want to see David go through hell again,” she added.

Walsh told Millz he had the final say on who to pick, to which she said: “No you don’t, you actually don’t.”

“I’ve made my decision, I’m not changing,” he said.

Millz said: “We clearly can see that” before Walsh interupted and said: “Can you just shut up about it?”

Millz said: “Don’t tell me to shut up either. Please don’t tell me to shut up. Thank you.”

“You’re so righteous. I can’t do anything. I can’t say anything,” Walsh added.

Millz responded: “No, you can’t. Get the violins out for Louis.”

Walsh had also accused Millz of loving attention.

“You love the attention, admit it,” he said.

“You love it,” he added.

“You like it more than anybody else.

“You do. (You are) confident and loud. You’re full of yourself.

“You want to get to the top, that’s the only way to get to the top, by being pushy.”

During the shopping task, which the housemates lost, the evil rulers were given luxury food while the others were made to eat gruel and tidy up.

Elsewhere in the episode, Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin put himself forward to receive the “killer nomination” meaning he will be put up for the public vote and risk being eliminated from the show.