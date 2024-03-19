Katie Price says she missed bankruptcy case due to ‘dealing with serious stuff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Price says she missed bankruptcy case due to ‘dealing with serious stuff’

By Press Association
Katie Price has been declared bankrupt again (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Price has said she missed a court case where she was declared bankrupt for the second time due to “dealing with serious stuff”.

The former glamour model and TV personality, 45, was declared bankrupt on Monday by a judge at the Insolvency and Companies Court, and the hearing was told she did not respond to HMRC over the debt.

She owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), the London court was told.

Price was previously declared bankrupt in 2019.

She said that she did not find out about Monday’s ruling until she was on the Daily Mail’s Straight To The Comments! podcast.

Women in Film and Television Awards – London
Katie Price was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

When told there had been a breaking news about her, Price said: “Has it? Oh get lost… Are you actually serious, while I’m sat here? What have I done now?”

In October, HMRC issued the bankruptcy petition.

She also told the pre-recorded podcast: “I know I had court, I think it was last week or the week before. Because of what’s going on in my life, I’ve actually been signed off because… I’m dealing with serious stuff.

“There’s all different kinds of bankruptcy, I think they just use the word ‘bankruptcy’. No-one actually knows the ins and outs of everything.

“And trust me, I don’t get away with stuff either. Like, you can’t, like tax, you can’t ever run away from, you have to pay. Don’t think I sit and don’t pay stuff, because I do.”

The case came days after she was fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance in Northamptonshire in August last year.

At a short hearing at London’s Rolls Building, judge Sebastian Prentis said: “There has been no response from the debtor. The papers are in order.

“There is a substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC, and therefore I will make a bankruptcy order.”

He said the bill “derives from self-assessments from the year 2020-2021 and from the year 2021-22” and includes income tax, VAT, surcharges and interest.

A different High Court judge ordered her in February this year to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans to trustees for the next three years in a separate dispute over unpaid debts.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Harvey Price and Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

The hearing was told that told she was due to face questions about her finances in April.

Price rose to fame as a glamour model in the 1990s under the name Jordan before moving into reality TV.

She took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004 where she met singer Peter Andre, before they split in 2009.

The star has also fronted BBC documentaries including Katie Price: Harvey And Me and Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next with her son, whom she shares with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke, as well as Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion on Channel 4.

She also has four children with other former partners – Junior and Princess, with Andre, and son, Jett, and daughter, Bunny, with Kieran Hayler.