Marisha Wallace and Zeze Millz evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

By Press Association
Marisha Wallace and Zeze Millz evicted from Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)
Marisha Wallace and Zeze Millz have been evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house during a double eviction.

US theatre star Wallace and YouTuber Millz faced a public vote against Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin – who faced the public vote after putting himself forward to receive a “killer nomination” during an earlier task.

During her exit interview, Wallace told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best “I’m just happy I wasn’t booed”, after the live audience were heard chanting “get Fern out”, in reference to former This Morning presenter Britton.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024
Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin clashed over age on the reality show (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

It comes after the 66-year-old had a dispute with Strictly Come Dancing star Kuzmin, 26, about age during the episode.

Britton told Kuzmin: “I’m just saying, never look at an old person and think they’re old, we’re still in our heads 26” after he complimented her stripey jumper describing it as fashionable.

Britton and Kuzmin remain in the house alongside Louis Walsh, Bradley Riches, David Potts and Colson Smith.

Odudu and Best announced there will be a shock eviction on Wednesday ahead of the final on Friday.

During her exit interview, Olivier-nominated Wallace spoke about the tense discussion she had with Ekin-Su Culculoglu after accusing her of playing “games” following her appearances on Love Island and the US version of The Traitors.

Wallace said that she has trust issues and she should have told Culculoglu that she felt “a bit wary of you” rather than saying that she was concerned that the reality star will “win the public vote” in the future final.

Meanwhile Millz spoke about not seeing “eye-to-eye” with former X Factor judge Walsh.

“I think me and Louis are from different generations, he comes from a time where they can say a lot of things and it was OK, and I can’t keep my mouth shut, I have to speak up about it,” she said.