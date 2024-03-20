BBC’s Emma Barnett feels ‘almost vindicated’ by having proof of her baby loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC’s Emma Barnett feels ‘almost vindicated’ by having proof of her baby loss

By Press Association
Woman’s Hour presenter Emma Barnett has spoken of the impact of not having a record of her baby loss until recent changes (Ian West/PA)
BBC presenter Emma Barnett has spoken of the impact of not having a record of her baby loss until recent changes.

The host of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour revealed she has applied for a baby loss certificate under a new voluntary Government scheme, which records deaths before 24 weeks’ gestation, after it was launched for England in February.

Barnett, who gave birth to a daughter last year and also has a son born in 2018, previously underwent IVF fertility treatment, and had a miscarriage.

In a BBC News article, the 39-year-old said applying for official documents to record her loss, which happened in January 2022, was “far more than emotional than I had anticipated”.

She wrote: “That whole period had become a grief-infused blur. A time where days and dates mattered little.”

Barnett said she had to look over “old messages to family and friends” which “catapulted me back into that stark place”.

“In the fog of misery, I was trying to make what had happened seem real, important and proper,” she added.

Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Emma Barnett. (Ian West/PA)

She said “living in the after was grim and tearful” following her visit to the sonographer in London, but she “didn’t want to move on”.

“Beyond medical forms, conversations with my stunned and deeply saddened husband, my texts to people about our loss and my memories of such a bond, there was nothing else to show the whole episode happened,” she added.

The new certificates, which are not compulsory, are not legal documents.

Barnett said she “felt weirdly satisfied, almost vindicated” by having “some physical proof”.

“I think these certificates could also make people’s grief more accessible to others, as well as offering something more official to mark all that a pregnancy can mean and help memorialise it too,” she said.

Last week, the BBC announced that Barnett will be leaving Woman’s Hour in April after being at the helm since January 2021.

The former Newsnight presenter will join the Today programme in May after Irish journalist Martha Kearney announced last month that she will be leaving Radio 4’s flagship current affairs show.

Kearney will continue to present Today until the general election, the BBC previously said.