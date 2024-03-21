Sinitta visits Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of surprise eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinitta visits Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of surprise eviction

By Press Association
Sinitta surprises a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother (Yui Mok/PA)
Singer Sinitta will be visiting the Celebrity Big Brother house to surprise one of the contestants.

The show announced on Thursday that there will also be an eviction ahead of the live final on Friday.

Irish talent manager Louis Walsh, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, Coronation Street star Colson Smith, TV personality David Potts and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin currently remain on the show.

Following the elimination, one of the five remaining housemates will be crowned the winner of the first ITV series following a public vote.

In the latest episode, viewers will see Sinitta Malone, known for the song So Macho and as just Sinitta, among the outside friends and family that have one-to-one chats with the celebrities in the garden as they are watched remotely by the other contestants.

The 60-year-old singer, who featured as Simon Cowell’s special guest at The X Factor judge’s house in 2009, will be heard telling a housemate: “I need to tell you a few home truths baby.”

Previously, Walsh said Sinitta is “very loyal” to Cowell on Celebrity Big Brother, while discussing the singer with fellow former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, who said she “dedicated her life to him”.

Walsh has drawn some controversy for his remarks about various celebrities during the course of the series.

Since the show kicked off earlier this month, Sinitta has regularly been posting about Walsh on social media, claiming she “introduced #louiswalsh to @SimonCowell, back in the day” and questioning if he has “forgotten our early days”.

She also wrote on X: “We always had a good time together.”

Shooting Star Ball
Louis Walsh remains in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Matt Crossick/PA)

Elsewhere, the penultimate episode also sees Potts opening up about his experiences of being bullied in school and “coming out” as gay.

He said: “I knew there was something different at that stage, I mean I was like 12 so I didn’t know 100% what it was, but I just knew it was different because I did have girlfriends and stuff, when I knew deep down that it wasn’t true.

“I left school when I was 16 and then that summer holidays as soon as I’d finished high school, that’s when I came out and told everyone.”

After Britton asked him to explain more about the moment, he said his mother said it would be “fine” and his father told him “you don’t need to worry, it’s not (going to) change a single thing” before hugging him.

Celebrity Big Brother was recently relaunched by the channel after the format ended on Channel 5 in 2018.

The ITV series continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.