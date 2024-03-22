Greg Rutherford shares surgery update after missing Dancing On Ice final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Greg Rutherford shares surgery update after missing Dancing On Ice final

By Press Association
Greg Rutherford shares surgery update after missing Dancing On Ice final (Ian West/PA)
Greg Rutherford shares surgery update after missing Dancing On Ice final (Ian West/PA)

Retired Olympian Greg Rutherford said the injury which forced him to withdraw from the final of Dancing On Ice required a “slightly bigger operation than originally hoped”.

The 37-year-old said “I effectively gave myself a C-section” when he slid through the legs of professional skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton and tore his abdominal muscles.

Olympic long jumper Rutherford withdrew from the ITV skating show after injuring himself during rehearsals on March 10.

“Operation done. Recovery starts here,” Rutherford said, as he gave an update from his hospital bed.

“It was a slightly bigger op than originally hoped, but it’s all sorted.

“Surgeons really happy with his work and I’m excited to get fit again. But for the next few days I’m going to be very sore and doing a lot of nothing.”

Hours before his surgery, Rutherford appeared on Instagram stories telling his almost 200,000 followers about the “horribly painful” injury, nearly two weeks after the incident.

“I’ve been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I have the surgery that I hadn’t actually got round to talking about it,” he said, as he walked in the woods with his dogs and partner Susie Verrill.

“Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Brendyn and Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section.”

Dancing on Ice 2024
Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy took home the 2024 Dancing On Ice trophy (Ian West/PA)

He later videoed himself in the hospital 30 minutes before his surgery, explaining he may be a “little bit nervous” and that he will have a “new and bigger scar”.

After pulling out of the final, soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy went on to win the 2024 series after impressing the judges and viewers with a dramatic warrior-themed routine and their interpretation of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.

Thomas dedicated his winner’s speech to Rutherford, saying: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you, mate.”