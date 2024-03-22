Stranger Things star Matthew Modine to officiate at Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stranger Things star Matthew Modine to officiate at Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding

By Press Association
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Ian West/PA)
Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding is to be officiated by her Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, the actor has revealed.

Brown rose to fame starring as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series alongside Modine who portrayed Martin Brenner, the scientist who trained Eleven and who she referred to as “Papa”.

Modine will now play an important role when the actress, 20, marries her fiance, 21-year-old American model Jake Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Press Room – London
During an interview with Access Hollywood, Modine was asked if it was true he would officiate at the ceremony, to which he replied: “I am.

“I have one of those licences to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea.

“So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

Modine, who has been married for 44 years, said he has officiated at one wedding previously in upstate New York during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 65-year-old added: “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Brown has previously said she had never intended to be a wife but that her partner helped to change her mind about marriage.

She told Glamour UK last year: “My dream was to have a baby. I wanted to be the woman that my mum is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me.

“So that was never my intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him’, he doesn’t want me to be that either.

“He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this’.”

The actress raised speculation that she had got engaged in April 2023 by sharing a photo on Instagram of Bongiovi hugging her in which a ring could be seen on her left hand.

Referencing a lyric from Lover by Taylor Swift, Brown wrote alongside the post: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”