Gladiators contender ‘disappointed’ at missing place in final due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gladiators contender ‘disappointed’ at missing place in final due to injury

By Press Association
Gladiators contender Chung Leong. (BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media)
Gladiators contender Chung Leong. (BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media)

A contender on the BBC show Gladiators has missed out on a place in the final due to an injury.

Chung Leung, a software engineer from London, was hurt during the semi-final on Saturday’s episode, and replaced about half-way through by Welsh civil engineer Matt Jones.

It was ultimately Leeds admin officer Wesley Male who triumphed during the instalment, but Jones said he tried to finish the competition for Leung.

Apollo, Chung Leong, Phantom and Matt Jones competing during an earlier episode (BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media)

Appearing on crutches, Leung said: “I’m disappointed to not be able to finish this race, but the support I’ve had from the crowd has been incredible and it’s really helping.”

Jones failed to beat Male during the Eliminator course, which sees the competitors go head-to-head to race to the end in the quickest time.

After winning, Wesley said he was “ready for bed” and is next week set to face Finlay Anderson, an army officer from Edinburgh, for the 2024 title of the rebooted show.

Earlier, Leung went down during the men’s Powerball game, which sees Gladiators tackle contenders to stop them scoring.

After his condition was assessed and the game was suspended, co-host Bradley Walsh announced he was “sadly injured”.

Walsh also said: “After consultations with the medical team, the decision has been made that he (Chung) could no longer continue in the competition.

“I know he’s doing okay and is receiving the best medical care, and we’ll get you an update on his condition before the end of the show.”

Substitute contender Matt had been beaten by Leung during an earlier episode, when the latter qualified with the second fastest Eliminator time of the heats on the BBC show.

He said: “My heart goes out to Chung. You know, he’s been such a legend and the nicest guy and such a shock to see him go down.

“But you know, backstage he’s laughing. He’s smiling, typical Chung, he’s still happy. So I just hope I can do him justice.

“Obviously I’m so honoured to be back with you guys. It’s another dream come true. But it’s absolutely all about Chung.”

From the female contenders, fitness coach Marie-Louise Nicholson, from Dublin in Ireland, earned her place in the finals when she beat dog walker Kerry Wilson, from Dunfermline, Scotland.

Nicholson will face Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones next week.

Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 on ITV before being resurrected by Sky between 2008 and 2009.

The BBC began showing its first series earlier this year.