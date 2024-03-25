CBB’s Colson Smith: I was handed a Corrie script within hours of leaving house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

CBB’s Colson Smith: I was handed a Corrie script within hours of leaving house

By Press Association
Colson Smith placed third in Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)
Colson Smith placed third in Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

Celebrity Big Brother finalist Colson Smith has said he had his Coronation Street script in his hands within hours of leaving the reality TV house.

The soap actor placed third in the series, which was won by Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin was the runner-up, while former X Factor judge Louis Walsh came fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton placed fifth in the first series of the show to air on ITV.

Smith told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had barely had time to rest before he was straight back to work on the cobbles.

He said: “Literally straight out the house, slept in London, had the wrap party, into a car, script straight in front of me, ready to get back on the beat.

“But today I only have one line. So you know, I can’t complain today, they are easing me back in Weatherfield.”

“The line is ‘How old are you?’. It’s taken me all weekend as well.”

Smith said he was yet to reunite with most of his co-stars but added: “They’ve been so supportive and I’m so lucky that I have such a great group of people here.

“I’m excited to get back in the green room with everyone today and listen to what they thought, find out what they enjoyed in the show and share stories of my time in the house.”

Reflecting on his time in the house, he said: “I think when you do a show like this (the thing is) is to expect the unexpected, and I’m not quite sure what I expected, but it was certainly more than I could have ever imagined.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024
The Corrie actor placed third behind Nikita Kuzmin and winner David Potts (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

“I feel so privileged to have been a small part of the iconic show, and I’m also buzzing to be back in Manchester now.”

He added: “I’m 100% going to watch it all. I haven’t watched anything. I’ve literally only just got used to having my phone again.

“I’ve seen a few clips on social media but the VT you’ve just seen is pretty much the most that I’ve seen of the show.

“I am looking forward to, when I get the time, sitting back and watching through it all and seeing all my memories because I guess that’s a nice thing about it is I’ve got it forever. I can always remember what happened as my time as a housemate.”

The Celebrity Big Brother final drew a peak TV audience of two million viewers and an average of 1.7 million viewers, according to ITV.