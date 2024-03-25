CBB’s Colson Smith: I was handed a Corrie script within hours of leaving house

Celebrity Big Brother finalist Colson Smith has said he had his Coronation Street script in his hands within hours of leaving the reality TV house.

The soap actor placed third in the series, which was won by Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin was the runner-up, while former X Factor judge Louis Walsh came fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton placed fifth in the first series of the show to air on ITV.

Smith told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had barely had time to rest before he was straight back to work on the cobbles.

It's back to work today for @itvcorrie star @colsonsmith after he left the @bbuk house on Friday and he exclusively reveals what his first line is! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eiP5ZTYDes — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2024

He said: “Literally straight out the house, slept in London, had the wrap party, into a car, script straight in front of me, ready to get back on the beat.

“But today I only have one line. So you know, I can’t complain today, they are easing me back in Weatherfield.”

“The line is ‘How old are you?’. It’s taken me all weekend as well.”

Smith said he was yet to reunite with most of his co-stars but added: “They’ve been so supportive and I’m so lucky that I have such a great group of people here.

“I’m excited to get back in the green room with everyone today and listen to what they thought, find out what they enjoyed in the show and share stories of my time in the house.”

Reflecting on his time in the house, he said: “I think when you do a show like this (the thing is) is to expect the unexpected, and I’m not quite sure what I expected, but it was certainly more than I could have ever imagined.

The Corrie actor placed third behind Nikita Kuzmin and winner David Potts (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

“I feel so privileged to have been a small part of the iconic show, and I’m also buzzing to be back in Manchester now.”

He added: “I’m 100% going to watch it all. I haven’t watched anything. I’ve literally only just got used to having my phone again.

“I’ve seen a few clips on social media but the VT you’ve just seen is pretty much the most that I’ve seen of the show.

“I am looking forward to, when I get the time, sitting back and watching through it all and seeing all my memories because I guess that’s a nice thing about it is I’ve got it forever. I can always remember what happened as my time as a housemate.”

The Celebrity Big Brother final drew a peak TV audience of two million viewers and an average of 1.7 million viewers, according to ITV.