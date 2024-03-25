Linda Nolan: Celebrities should apologise for mocking Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Linda Nolan: Celebrities should apologise for mocking Kate

By Press Association
Linda Nolan has called on celebrities who mocked the Princess of Wales before her cancer announcement to apologise (Yui Mok/PA)
Linda Nolan has called on celebrities who mocked the Princess of Wales before her cancer announcement to apologise (Yui Mok/PA)

Linda Nolan has said people who said false or mocking things about the Princess of Wales before her cancer treatment was revealed should apologise.

The singer, 65, part of the family pop group The Nolans, is also being treated for cancer.

Apologies have come from figures including the actress Blake Lively and columnist Sarah Vine following Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement.

Nolan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Of course they should say sorry.

Princess of Wales cancer announcement
The Princess of Wales in her video message (BBC Studios/PA)

“But, you know, sorry is an easy word to say sometimes and they may be doing it because other people are doing it.

“They should never have even thought it in the first place, to put down lies and horrible words. Sorry doesn’t cut it sometimes.”

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy following her January visit to hospital for abdominal surgery.

Discussing the announcement and whether the senior royal should have disclosed more, Nolan said: “I think she did right. I think we all wondered what type of cancer it was. I think she did well, in the fact that she came out and told us when she didn’t have to.

“Who says they have to tell us their life story? They are doing their jobs.

“If she wants to keep it secret and her treatment secret, then that’s how she’s going to handle it and good luck to her.”

A Simple Favour Premiere – London
Blake Lively has apologised (Ian West/PA)

Nolan was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and the disease resurfaced in 2017 and has since spread to her brain, bones and liver.

Addressing Kate’s message in her video that people struggling with cancer are not alone, Nolan said: “I thought it was perfect. I’m suffering myself and I listened, and I took everything in, and she’s so right for someone who has been diagnosed.

“Hope – you’ve got to have hope and people around you that love you.”

Hollywood actress Lively seemingly mocked Kate after she issued a personal apology for manipulating a family photograph, sparking conspiracy theories about her whereabouts.

Referencing a now-deleted Instagram post, Lively said: “I’m sure no-one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this.

“I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Mail on Sunday columnist Vine wrote: “We all, to a greater or lesser extent, owe the Prince and Princess of Wales an apology – myself included – for giving them such a hard time over that doctored Mother’s Day photo, as well as Prince William’s last-minute decision to pull out of his godfather’s memorial service.”