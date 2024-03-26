Lorraine Kelly on suffering miscarriage: Sometimes I wonder what might have been

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly on suffering miscarriage: Sometimes I wonder what might have been

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly has spoken about what it was like to suffer a miscarriage (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said she sometimes wonders “what might have been” when she thinks about a miscarriage she suffered more than 20 years ago.

The 64-year-old from Scotland, who hosts ITV1 programme Lorraine, said it is good that people are talking about the experience of losing a pregnancy more frequently.

Speaking to Saga Magazine for its April issue, she said: “Sometimes I wonder what might have been.

“You’ve got this parallel life that didn’t happen.

“I do remember vividly the time when someone said, ‘Oh this is very common’.

“They were trying to make me feel better, which made me feel worse.

“I thought oh my God, so many people feel like this.”

Discussing conversations around miscarriages, she added: “I think it’s good that we are talking about things like this a lot more.

“We are more open, and you should be.

“You should be allowed to grieve and go through that whole process the way it suits you.

“Some people don’t want to talk about it, and some do.”

The TV star, who is to receive a special prize at the Bafta television awards this year in recognition of her four decades in broadcasting, also discussed why she did not have any more children after her daughter Rosie was born.

“It didn’t happen for us,” she said.

“We weren’t doing anything to stop it from happening.

“But we never went down the road of doing anything about it, like IVF or tests.

“And by the time you realise it’s not happening… I was in my early forties, and just thought our time had passed.”