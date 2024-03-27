Rufus Sewell on showing ‘light and dark’ when playing Andrew in Newsnight drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rufus Sewell on showing ‘light and dark’ when playing Andrew in Newsnight drama

By Press Association
Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York in new Netflix drama Scoop (Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA)
Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York in new Netflix drama Scoop (Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA)

Rufus Sewell has said he wanted to show the “light and dark” when portraying the Duke of York in a forthcoming drama based on his explosive Newsnight interview.

The Holiday actor stars alongside Gillian Anderson, who plays journalist Emily Maitlis in the new Netflix series Scoop.

The series, which premieres on April 5, documents the “high-stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace” through to the BBC’s headline-making interview with Andrew about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Discussing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday whether he feels “any pity” for the duke, Sewell said: “It’s one of the reasons I was so hesitant about taking it (the role) – because I don’t want to be jumping on some bandwagon.

“I think it’s so important to remember whatever someone is going through, that, however high up or low down they are, these are humans and that people are a product of their circumstance.

“For me, one of the concerns was wanting to do a truthful representation of him, which included him at his best as well as his worst, because people are a mixed bag.

“When I watched the interview, I was always very conscious of watching footage of him when he was younger or even in more recent times when he was with people…

“When you watch him in this film, people in his camp say ‘He’s great with people’ and you can see evidence that that’s true.

“I think my responsibility to the film, and any human that you’re playing, is to show the light and dark, and we all have both.”

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.

A trailer of the new series shows the moment the interview took place as well as the aftermath.

Reflecting on the duke reportedly telling Maitlis that he felt the interview “went rather well”, Sewell noted that he feels Andrew would not have been used to people “not kowtowing to him”.

He said: “When I say that people are a product of their surroundings and their upbringing, this is someone who people have not been able to tell him the truth in the way that we might be used to from a time when he was very young, and it’s very easy to think that you’re better at things than you are, because the idea of yourself is very much bound in how people are with you.

“And what he found himself in was a situation where someone was not kowtowing to him.

“Emily Maitlis was not being rude but she was treating him like any other person and what he thought was his personal magic, in that moment, failed him.

“You can see him gasping for air at some points and I don’t think that part of it is his fault, he is a product of his environment.

“And it is possible for guilt to be mixed with a sense of victimisation and I think it’s easy for people to go through things and be guilty for something and end up feeling like a victim.”

The actor also said he was “flattered” to be offered the role but admitted he did hesitate over accepting it due to the status of the character.

To ensure he was prepared to take on the part, he said he “obsessively” watched the infamous interview to try to understand Andrew’s “reasoning and justification” for his answers.

– Scoop will launch on Netflix on April 5.