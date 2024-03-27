Gogglebox star George Gilbey dies aged 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gogglebox star George Gilbey dies aged 40

By Press Association
George Gilbey has died (Ian West/PA)
Gogglebox’s George Gilbey has died aged 40, a spokesperson for the show said.

The reality star was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week – alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

He also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

Celebrity Big Brother 2014
George Gilbey arriving to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

Gilbey reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Channel 4 show said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

Essex Police said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea on Wednesday, where a man had died after falling from a height.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (March 27), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey, paid tribute to his friend and former co-star on X and said in a follow-up post that he had been involved in an “accident at work”.

He said: “Breaks my (heart) but @georgegilbey you are well and truely (sic) going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.

“From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G.”

Gilbey joined the award-winning Channel 4 programme for its second series in 2013 before he and his family were dropped in 2014 after he signed up to Celebrity Big Brother. The family later returned to the series.

The reality star from Essex appeared on the then-Channel 5 reality show alongside celebrities including The Hills star Stephanie Pratt and American actor Gary Busey, who won the series.

Gilbey’s representatives and the HSE have been approached for comment.