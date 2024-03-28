Paul O’Grady’s husband recalls death of late TV star on first anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul O’Grady’s husband recalls death of late TV star on first anniversary

By Press Association
Paul O’Grady’s husband recalls death of late TV star on first anniversary (Stuart Wilson/PA)
Paul O’Grady’s husband said the TV star had “the most ordinary day” before his sudden death one year ago.

O’Grady, who rose to fame as alter-ego Lily Savage before hosting a string of popular TV programmes, died at his home on March 28 last year at the age of 67.

His husband Andre Portasio said he was marking the first anniversary with a solo trip to New Zealand, saying he did not want to be “anywhere near my kitchen where I found him, and be reminded of what happened”.

Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio (Ray Tang/REX Shutterstock/PA)

Mr Portasio told the Daily Mirror: “He was on wonderful form and then we settled down in the living room and switched on the telly to catch up on Kent ITV News.

“He always insisted on watching the presenter Sangeeta (Bhabra) – he loved her and would never allow me to put the BBC on. It was all about ITV.

“He left to get some tea, and I heard this loud bang.”

Mr Portasio said he found O’Grady “lying on the floor” with “a cut on his forehead”.

“I called the ambulance and they said the best chance to keep him alive was to do CPR,” the former ballet dancer said.

“I don’t know how long it took for the ambulance to arrive, but by the end I was exhausted.

“At one point, they were like ‘yes, he’s breathing’. I thought the nightmare was gone but it was very short-lived, and very shortly afterwards they pronounced him dead.”

Andre Portasio, carrying one of their dogs, arriving for the funeral of Paul O’Grady in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

While ambulance crews were attempting to resuscitate O’Grady, his dog Arfur – “one of his favourites” – had escaped and “nuzzled his face as he always did on Paul’s shoulder as if to say wake up”.

The TV star shared a special bond with the Queen over their love of dogs, meeting many times and working closely in support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Since his death, Mr Portasio said Camilla had sent two “super sweet” letters which he has yet to respond to but “maybe on the anniversary of his death I will finally write to her”.

Other letters have come from O’Grady’s “valentine”, British novelist Dame Jilly Cooper, as the pair would “always write to each other”.

Mr Portasio and O’Grady first met in 2006 before marrying in an intimate London ceremony in 2017.