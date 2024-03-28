Nick Mohammed says Renegade Nell has ‘shaken’ things up with its diverse casting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Mohammed says Renegade Nell has ‘shaken’ things up with its diverse casting

By Press Association
Nick Mohammed plays the magical spirit Billy Blind in the Sally Wainwright-written Disney+ show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Actor and comedian Nick Mohammed has praised period drama Renegade Nell for its diverse casting and said it has “completely shaken” things up.

The British actor, who is known for comedy character Mr Swallow and for playing football coach Nathan Shelley on Ted Lasso, plays the magical spirit Billy Blind in the Sally Wainwright-written Disney+ show about a young woman in 18th-century England who has been framed for murder.

The 43-year-old spoke on the importance of representation and said programmes such as Netflix romance series Bridgerton are now making sure people of colour are included.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I think Bridgerton… (we) have a lot to be grateful for.”

World premiere of Renegade Nell
The cast of Renegade Nell (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He added: “People of colour weren’t often in period pieces, because it was seen that they had to be historically accurate.

“There weren’t really the roles… things like Bridgerton and obviously Renegade Nell now, as well, have just completely shaken the whole thing up for the better.

“I never got to really wear those costumes before or inhabit that kind of world.”

Mohammed added: “I think it’s really important. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I get it, especially maybe if you’re doing a biopic.

“If it is really important to the storytelling, that you have to honour the casting, in that regard, then absolutely fine.

“People should be able to do that and to justify it.

“But I think when you’re making something fun and swashbuckling and sort of silly and contemporary and it’s got a new visual style or it’s got a fun soundtrack, I just think you can give audiences the benefit of the doubt.

“Audiences aren’t going to be like, ‘Oh, well hang on this isn’t historically accurate, I’m going to switch off.’

World premiere of Renegade Nell
Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan at the Renegade Nell premiere (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It’s also just generally important for representation to see as diverse a make-up within your cast on screen as possible, because, why would we not want that really?

“I think it is important when a show, especially… if it’s a fun show, and I feel like Renegade Nell is, it’s almost like a family show… I feel like it’s great that it has a diverse cast.”

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland plays Nell in the fantasy series also starring Adrian Lester and Joely Richardson.

She told PA: “One of my favourite things about Nell and one of my favourite things that Sally wrote is she’s not romantically driven.

“So in terms of physical appearance she has no interest and doesn’t care, she just goes after what she wants.”

She added: “Sally Wainwright is such an incredible writer, she writes brilliant real people, real women, and she does it so well and adding that magical element means she can play around with history a bit and the world, and create a whole world from scratch.”

All episodes of Renegade Nell will launch on Disney+ on March 29 in the UK.