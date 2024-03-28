Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to wrap 20th series with two-hour finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to wrap 20th series with two-hour finale

By Press Association
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is coming to an end (ITV/PA)
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will wrap up its 20th series with an extended two-hour live show featuring a host of celebrity guests.

Girl band Girls Aloud will be the star guest announcers while pop group S Club, rockers Kaiser Chiefs and TV star Scarlett Moffatt are among the famous faces set to make an appearance during the grand finale on April 13.

The show will also feature the final part of Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby taking part in the segment in a bid to get their own back on the Geordie presenting duo.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly previously announced they were going to take a break from the show at the conclusion of the series as they feel it is the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse, Olly Murs, Davina McCall, Gino D’Acampo, Craig David, Richard Madeley and Cheryl will also appear in the Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge segment, to ensure the presenters get their comeuppance after years of pranking their guests.

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, TV presenter Andi Peters, radio host Jordan North and singer Tony Hadley will also feature on the show.

The finale will see either McPartlin or Donnelly crowned the winner of their weekly trials as well as a “super-sized singalong” and games with the studio and home audience.

To mark the end of an era, the show will include a montage of Saturday Night Takeaway best bits from the past 20 series.

Ahead of the series finale, Donnelly promised it will be a “real celebration of Saturday Night Takeaway over the years”.

“We’re honoured and touched that for 20 series it’s been part of Saturday night TV viewing for so many families across the country,” he added.

“We’re giving it (and us!) a rest for now, but we’ll take away and treasure some very special memories and moments. We will most certainly miss it.”

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

McPartlin said he could not believe it was nearing the end but that he was looking forward to making the last show “a party to end all parties”.

He added: “The SNT production team have been working non stop to ensure this special, two hour finale has that SNT magic from start to finish.”

The Geordie duo launched the ITV entertainment show in 2002 but it went on a hiatus from 2009 to 2013 while the presenters pursued other projects.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, said: “There’s nothing quite like live event Saturday night TV all the family can enjoy together in the moment – and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, for the past 20 series, has been at the very forefront of this genre.

“Over 90% of the UK population has watched Takeaway across the past 20 series and just like the rest of the nation, I couldn’t be more excited for this special final show which promises to be a real celebration.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 & ITVX.