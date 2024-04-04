Amy Dowden ‘grateful for another shot at life’ year after finding lump in breast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amy Dowden ‘grateful for another shot at life’ year after finding lump in breast

By Press Association
Amy Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has said she is “grateful” for being given “another shot at life” a year on from finding a cancerous lump in her breast.

The professional dancer, 33, who joined the BBC dance competition show in 2017, found the lump in April last year, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

After being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer Dowden had a mastectomy before undergoing chemotherapy, which she has now finished.

A year on from her discovery the Caerphilly-born dancer made a visit to Blackpool, which is where she was when she found the lump.

Speaking to Christine Lampard via video call on ITV programme Lorraine, she said: “I’m doing really well, thank you.

“Yes, I’m back in the incredible Empress Ballroom.

“A year ago I was here with my students and I found the lump and was flying off on honeymoon the next day but I can’t believe in this last year I’ve come full circle, from mastectomy to gruelling chemotherapy treatment, a few obstacles along the way.

“But it all worked and I’ve been given another shot at life and I’m so grateful for that, I really am.”

She added: “I missed being on Strictly so much last year, I’ve missed dancing.

“I’ve been working with my physio team, who are incredible, so I’ve got a new upper body, I haven’t danced in a year and that is the goal, for me to get back with my Strictly family. So fingers crossed.”

Speaking about the Empress Ballroom she said: “This ballroom, it is the home of ballroom dancing.

“When I walked in here when I was eight years old, I said, ‘Mam I want to be a professional dancer’.

Pride of Britain Awards 2023 – London
Amy Dowden was a finalist on Strictly in 2019 (Doug Peters/PA)

“And for my husband and I. We cherish this ballroom so much because it was where we won the British National Championships together.”

Dowden, who was a finalist on Strictly in 2019 with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, was unable to have a celebrity partner on the BBC One show last year but made a few surprise appearances.

In February, she said on Instagram that she would “be taking the next few months to heal and recover” as she revealed that “no evidence of disease” was found during her latest health check.

The star said she will not receive the “all clear” for five years due to her type of cancer.