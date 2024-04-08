Jake Wood addresses if he will return to EastEnders as Max Branning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jake Wood addresses if he will return to EastEnders as Max Branning

By Press Association
Jake Wood is an Arsenal fan (Ian West/PA)
Jake Wood is an Arsenal fan (Ian West/PA)

Soap star Jake Wood has said he would rather Arsenal win the Premier League than return to EastEnders.

The Gunners fan, whose character Max Branning left Albert Square three years ago, said he has “no plans” to go back to Walford.

The actor is a about to tread the boards at the National Theatre in the new play London Tide, based on Charles Dickens’ novel Our Mutual Friend and with songs by PJ Harvey and Ben Power.

Comparing theatre to his run in EastEnders, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “They’re both exciting in different ways.

“Obviously EastEnders is very high turnover, the stories are always quite extravagant. They’re a bit over the top maybe sometimes, but they’re just different.”

Asked about the prospect of returning to EastEnders or Arsenal winning the Premier League, he replied: “Well, if you ask me which I would prefer, I’d prefer Arsenal win the league.”

Eastenders
Jake Wood as Max Branning in EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

Questioned as to which was more likely, he said: “I hope Arsenal.

“I’ve got no plans to go back. They’ve kept the door open at Eastenders and it’s been three-and-a-half years since I’ve not been there so it’s been a while but never say never.”

Wood’s character was written out of EastEnders in 2021 after 15 years in the soap.

Max first moved to Walford to look for his son in 2006 but ultimately left the Square after realising there was nothing left for him and relocated to Croatia.