Suki Waterhouse describes ‘humbling’ experience after birth of baby

Suki Waterhouse has described her “humbling” experience since having her first child with Robert Pattinson.

The British actress and singer, 32, confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who was wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

Posing in a series of photos wearing disposable post-birth underwear and a bra top, with a cardigan draped over her shoulders, she wrote: “The fourth trimester has been… humbling!

“The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!

“I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

In the pictures she has tousled hair and a bottle of milk in her hand.

Daisy Jones And The Six star Waterhouse first appeared to confirm her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last November.

She told concertgoers she had chosen to wear something sparkly to “distract” from “something else” – hinting at her growing baby bump.

She later posted a series of photographs from her performance, including a mirror picture where the bump was visible.

Waterhouse is believed to have been dating 37-year-old Pattinson on and off since 2018.

The couple have not confirmed the gender of their baby or revealed a name.

Pattinson found fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films and has followed in the footsteps of Christian Bale, George Clooney and Ben Affleck playing Batman in the superhero franchise.