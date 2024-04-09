Louise Thompson reveals stoma bag after health battles

Reality star Louise Thompson has revealed she has a stoma bag as she battles a chronic bowel condition.

The Made In Chelsea star, 34, suffers from ulcerative colitis, which leads to parts of the gut becoming swollen, inflamed and ulcerated, and lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition that has left her with exhaustion and joint pain.

Sharing a video of herself revealing the pouch that covers the opening on her abdomen to allow waste to be diverted, she wrote: “HOW DO I DISCLOSE THIS SORT OF NEWS?

“It’s not exactly exciting like a big pregnancy or gender reveal announcement!

“Hey look I’m having a boy…Hey look I’ve got a stoma!”

“So I guess I’ll just stand here, proud in stature, with my new friend Le bum bag, that represents life, and hopefully a better one.

“Isn’t it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health!

“I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon! Please be kind.”

She wrote in the video: “Introducing the grey bag that may well have saved my life.

“Not exactly a glamorous announcement but not something I want to have to keep hidden forever.”

The 33-year-old has suffered a string of health issues since the birth of her son Leo, two, and has had a number of hospital stays in recent months.

She was most recently hospitalised in February but also had a long stay in January after she was taken ill on holiday in Antigua, revealing she was “going to the loo every 20 minutes losing cupfuls of blood”.

Thompson has also suffered from PTSD following the traumatic birth of her little boy.

Ruth Wakeman, director of services, advocacy and evidence at charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK said: “There are around 300,000 people in the UK living with ulcerative colitis. It’s a lifelong condition for which there is no cure.

“There are lots of treatment options available including medicines and surgery like Louise has had.

“It can take some time to get used to life with a stoma, but it shouldn’t stop you doing the things you enjoy. Lots of people with Crohn’s and Colitis tell us their surgery has been life-changing, and many wish they’d had it done sooner.

“Whoever you are, if you or someone you know has inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s & Colitis UK has lots of information and help to support you.”