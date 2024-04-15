Horrible Histories celebrates 15 years on the BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horrible Histories celebrates 15 years on the BBC

By Press Association
Cast members during the Horrible Histories stage show at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre. (Danny Lawson/PA)

An executive producer of Horrible Histories has spoken about how the past keeps getting “re-examined” by the series as it celebrates 15 years on the BBC.

The series, based on the book series of the same name by Terry Deary, has featured comic sketches about historical figures since airing on CBBC on April 16 2009 and is known for the sarcastic rat puppet Rattus Rattus among other characters.

It has also led to films, including 2019’s Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans starring Sir Derek Jacobi, Submarine actor Craig Roberts and Sherlock star Rupert Graves, and 2015’s Bill with Homeland star Damian Lewis, which spoofed the life of William Shakespeare. There has also been a spin-off game show and plays.

Craig Roberts played Emperor Nero in Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (Chris Radburn/PA)

Simon Welton has worked on the series for around nine years, having entered between series six and series seven to executively produce the show with Richard Bradley.

When asked by the PA news agency about criticism of the historical accuracy of Horrible Histories over the last 15 years, Mr Welton defended the show.

He said: “I think history can be very subjective, there are quite often two sides to history, particularly if it revolves around perhaps conflict or something like that.

“I think people can often choose to have different views of history, it can be quite particular in that sense.

“But I think everything that we do is checked… every sketch comes from a true factor and that true factor has been verified from a number of sources.

“And sometimes, of course, what you’ve also got to look at is, the show has now been going for 15 years, and in that time, history is constantly re-examined.

“So sometimes, new evidence might come to light, which actually puts a different perspective on some of the history that we might have used or just history, generally, history is a sort of, in a way, it’s a constantly evolving area. So I think it’s quite a nuanced conversation to have, actually.”

Horrible Histories’ Martin Brown and Terry Deary (Chris Radburn/PA)

In September 2014, the BBC found a sketch featuring Florence Nightingale breached editorial guidelines on accuracy after suggesting that the founder of modern nursing turned down Jamaican-born Mary Seacole for employment.

The corporation found there was no evidence Ms Nightingale would have “acted in a racially discriminatory manner” towards her fellow nurse during this period.

In recent years, the show’s song We’ve Been Here From The Start, about Black British History, has also seen online criticism, and broadcaster Andrew Neil called the song British Things “anti-British drivel” after it saw a footman singing about Queen Victoria being told items such as tea and sugar do not have their origins in this country.

Mr Welton agreed that the show can get caught up in cultural conflicts and added that Horrible Histories is “really careful” about the “accuracy of our history and songs”.

He added: “It’s important that our audience learns things, and it’s also important that we make them laugh, so it’s light-hearted… I think people can choose to take an issue with it, but that’s up to them really.”

Mr Welton also spoke about how the series has been “constantly changing and evolving” due to the way its young audience consumes media.

He says this has meant embracing TikTok, Instagram and YouTube parodies, online social media memes and hit reality shows such as Love Island in sketches.

Over the years, they have also attracted famous British faces because actors and TV personalities enjoy being “quite silly”, according to Mr Welton.

Mark Labbett is set to make an appearance in the show (Ian West/PA)

The Chase star Mark Labbett will co-host the programme alongside Rattus in coming episodes, while Blackadder actor Rowan Atkinson has previously made an appearance as Henry VIII.

Mr Welton also said the production has “dialogues” with actors about playing figures such as Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi because they may “feel a certain weight comes with that role”.

“We will always pay great attention to that, it is a subject that obviously needs to be taken very seriously,” he added.