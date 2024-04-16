Amy Dowden ‘working hard’ to get fit for Strictly Come Dancing return this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Dowden ‘working hard’ to get fit for Strictly Come Dancing return this year

By Press Association
Amy Dowden was diagnosed a year ago (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden has said she is “working hard” to get her body ready for a return to Strictly Come Dancing following her battle with breast cancer.

The professional dancer, 33, first found a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

She was subsequently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and had a mastectomy before undergoing chemotherapy, which she has now finished.

She told BBC Breakfast: “I can’t believe it’s a year since I found the lump. But I’m just so grateful in the year for the treatment I’ve had, the NHS, and all the charities, everybody that’s helped me to be still here today.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Amy Dowden before her diagnosis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She added: “I was actually at the oncology unit yesterday, having my monthly injection, which I will need for five years.

“But I’m just so grateful to get another shot at life. but I never thought in a million years at 32, that I’d be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was living my life to the full on Strictly Come Dancing, I’d just got married, but cancer doesn’t discriminate.”

Dowden is now supporting The Big Help Out, a campaign to showcase how volunteering benefits both communities and the people who take part, and she said: “Unfortunately one in two of us in our lifetime is diagnosed with cancer but charities like Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Young Lives Vs Cancer, Breast Cancer Now, they wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for volunteers.

“And volunteers are the backbone, the heartbeat to all these charities that help fund research, the reason why I’m still alive today, to help support not just those going through it, but their families as well.

“But as a volunteer you get so much pride as well, it helps your mental health, there’s so many benefits to it.”

Asked what has helped her over the past year, she said: “I’ve got amazing friends and family. The oncology unit, the nurses, the breast nurses, and also the public support has been incredible.

“And I think the goal and the dream to be back on the dance floor as well, because I’ve missed it so, so much.

She added: “I’m working really really hard and getting my body fully back in rehab and physio, I’ve got a brilliant team. So fingers crossed I’ll be back on your screens dancing later this.

“If Strictly will have me back, I’ll be back.”