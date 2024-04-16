Soap star Carley Stenson pregnant with second child with Danny Mac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soap star Carley Stenson pregnant with second child with Danny Mac

By Press Association
Carley Stenson and Danny Mac are expecting their second child (Chris J Ratclife/PA)
Soap star Carley Stenson has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband Danny Mac.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant, best known for playing Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011, posted a photo on Instagram showing her baby bump in shadow on the grass.

The 41-year-old captioned the shot: “We can’t wait to meet you.”

She added the hashtags: “#springnewlife #ourbaby #bigsister #pregnantat41 #inourlittlebubble.”

Her actor husband Mac, a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, wrote in the comments: “Wait. What!?”

The couple are already parents to daughter Skye, who was born in June 2021.

Stenson has appeared in a string of West End shows since leaving Hollyoaks, including playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Fantine in Les Miserables.

She also played the role of Harriet Shelton in the BBC soap opera Doctors.

Stenson and Mac married in 2017.