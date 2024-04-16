Squatters who have taken over Gordon Ramsay’s London pub ‘served legal papers’

Squatters who have taken over a Gordon Ramsay pub in London claim to have been served legal papers.

The group locked themselves inside the Grade II-listed York & Albany hotel and gastropub situated just outside Regent’s Park last week.

They have set up an “autonomous cafe” inside the building, called Camden Art Cafe, pledging to serve free food to the local community.

However, the group appeared to shut the cafe on Tuesday after receiving legal papers.

A notice on a window of the York & Albany pub near Regent’s Park (Piers Mucklejohn/PA)

In a post on Instagram, Camden Art Cafe said: “Apologies to everyone who was going to come along today.

“Papers served, cafe cancelled.”

Mr Ramsay previously called the police but was unable to have the squatters removed, it is understood.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police were made aware of squatters at a disused property in Parkway, Regent’s Park, NW1 on Wednesday, 10 April.

“This is a civil matter and so police did not attend the property.”

In 2007, film director Gary Love bought the freehold of the former 19th century coaching inn.

He subsequently leased the property to Mr Ramsay on a 25-year term with an annual rent of £640,000.

The Kitchen Nightmares host unsuccessfully attempted to free himself from the lease in a legal battle at the High Court in 2015.

The venue went on sale at the end of last year with a guide price of £13 million.

According to government guidance, squatters can apply to become the registered owners of a property if they have occupied it continuously for 10 years, acted as owners for the whole of that time and had not previously been given permission to live there by the owner.