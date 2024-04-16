Dame Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson to star in Slow Horses ‘companion piece’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson to star in Slow Horses ‘companion piece’

By Press Association
Dame Emma Thompson will star in Down Cemetery Road (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson are to star in a new Apple TV+ thriller called Down Cemetery Road, which will act as a “companion piece” to MI5 drama Slow Horses.

The new series is adapted from a novel in the Oxford book series by author Mick Herron, whose Slough House saga was turned into the Apple TV+ thriller about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents, starring Gary Oldman and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

Love Actually star Dame Emma, 65, will play struggling private detective Zoe Boehm and star opposite Luther actress Wilson as Sarah Tucker, a woman who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to be missing.

Ruth Wilson will play Sarah Tucker (Ian West/PA)

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, said: “Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I’m delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast.

“Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service.”

In the series Wilson’s character Sarah becomes obsessed after a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears, which leads her to enlist the help of private investigator Zoe.

British actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, who was a writer on Slow Horses, serves as lead writer on the project.

The series’ executive producers include Banks, Dame Emma, Herron and Slow Horses executive producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta from 60Forty Films.

It was recently announced that Sense And Sensibility actress Dame Emma will reprise her role as Dr Rawlings in the next Bridget Jones film, Mad About The Boy.

Elsewhere, Wilson is set to star in Amazon series A Very Royal Scandal, which will dramatise the Newsnight interview between the Duke of York and journalist Emily Maitlis, who grilled him about his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.