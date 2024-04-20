Romesh Ranganathan says ‘we will miss Claudia’ as he opens first Radio 2 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romesh Ranganathan says ‘we will miss Claudia’ as he opens first Radio 2 show

By Press Association
Romesh Ranganathan hosted his first Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 2 (Ian West/PA)
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan said “we will all miss Claudia” as he opened his first Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 2.

The 46-year-old, who is running the London Marathon on Sunday, has taken over the slot from Strictly Come Dancing and Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, who left the station last month.

The Weakest Link presenter told listeners: “Welcome to my brand new show. This is me Romesh Ranganathan.

“I don’t know if you can tell, I’m very, very nervous because I’m excited. Saturday mornings with me and you, and I want to get to know you.

“I’m brand new to Saturday mornings. I know you guys will be listening to this slot thinking, ‘Oh, am I going to miss Claudia?’

“We all will miss Claudia but I’m here to get to know you, and hopefully, you’ll realise ‘he’s different, but he’s still good’. So I want you to know a bit about me.”

Commenting on his choice of opening song, the 1990 Go West hit King Of Wishful Thinking, the stand-up comedian said: “You might have been surprised.

“I’m a hip hop fan but that is one of my favourite tunes of all time, and the reason I love that song so much is, once I had a terrible, terrible gig.

“It went badly and I just basically played that song over and over again on the whole way back from the gig, just to show that gig. ‘I’ll get over you. I know I will’.”

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Ranganation host revealed comedian Rob Beckett, a frequent colleague, would be joining him as a guest on his first Saturday show, which runs from 10am to 1pm.

The pair star in Sky comedy series Rob & Romesh Vs and last year hosted the Bafta TV awards ceremony together.

Ranganathan is also known for BBC One comedy series Avoidance and his Radio 2 series Romesh Ranganathan: For The Love Of Hip Hop.