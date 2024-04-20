Rosie Jones on overcoming her ‘internalised ableism’ to take on London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rosie Jones on overcoming her ‘internalised ableism’ to take on London Marathon

By Press Association
Comedian Rosie Jones is taking part in the TCS London Marathon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Comedian Rosie Jones is taking part in the TCS London Marathon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Comedian Rosie Jones, who is using a buggy to complete the TCS London Marathon, has said her “internalised ableism” previously stopped her from using mobility aids.

The 33-year-old, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, is completing the long-distance race on Sunday with fellow stand-up comic Ivo Graham, who will be pushing her in a Delta Buggy.

She told the PA news agency: “It has always been my dream to take part in the London Marathon, but to be honest, I’m too lazy to train.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2023 – London
Rosie Jones on stage during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (James Manning/PA)

“So when Ivo offered the opportunity for me to sit there and be pushed for the entire thing, I thought ‘Why not?’.

“My internalised ableism stopped me from using mobility aids for a long time as I thought it would be me ‘giving up.’

“But I now realise that they can enhance my life and make me more independent.

“This has had a hugely positive impact on my mental health and how I see myself as a person with a physical disability.”

Ataxic cerebral palsy is the least common type of cerebral palsy and is identified by shaky movement and poor balance, according to NHS Inform.

Jones added: “To be able take part and raise money for Up – The Adult Cerebral Palsy Movement means so much to me.

“I also think it’s important to raise awareness of the brilliant mobility aids out there that make it possible for people like me to take part in such an iconic event.”

In preparation for the big day the duo completed a half marathon together in Victoria Park, London, with the rain pouring and Jones shouting from a megaphone.

Stop MS campaign
Ivo Graham is running for the Stop MS campaign (The MS Society/PA)

Graham, 33, said: “My previous marathons have meant a huge amount, feeling that I’m representing both my parents, my mum through the MS Society, and my dad, who got us all into running in the first place, and also joined us in the rain at Victoria Park.

“This year, I have the pressure but also, crucially, the joy, of running it for Rosie, of it being her first marathon, and feeling that alongside her, we’re hopefully representing a great number of people out there whose lives are affected by disability, who might be well served already by the wonderful work of the MS Society or Up – The Adult Cerebral Palsy Movement, or who might now decide that they can do a marathon if they can just pressure an able-bodied pal into pushing them.”

The pair are raising money for charities Up – The Adult Cerebral Palsy Movement, which is “getting the voice of the CP community heard”, and the MS Society, which helps people who have multiple sclerosis. Donations can be made at: giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/rosie-and-ivo-smash-the-marathon