Squatters vow to remain in Gordon Ramsay-rented pub after ‘deal with owner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Squatters vow to remain in Gordon Ramsay-rented pub after ‘deal with owner’

By Press Association
The York & Albany pub near Regent’s Park (Lucy North/PA)
The York & Albany pub near Regent’s Park (Lucy North/PA)

Squatters have vowed to remain inside a Gordon Ramsay pub in London, claiming to have reached an agreement with the building’s owner.

The group shut themselves in the York & Albany near Regent’s Park, north London, last week.

Lawyers for Gordon Ramsay Holdings International Limited (GRHI) secured a High Court order for the possession of the premises on Thursday, which had appeared to pave the way for enforcement officers to retake the Grade II listed building.

On Saturday, court orders taped to the doors of the premises had been torn down and a squatter said the group would be staying put.

“We’ve made a deal”, he told the PA news agency, adding: “With the owner, not Ramsay.”

He said: “We’re still here, and we’re going to carry on staying here. We’re going to be security for him.”

The former pub and hotel building in Camden is on the market for £13 million, after a protracted legal battle between Hell’s Kitchen presenter Ramsay and film director Gary Love.

In 2007, Mr Love purchased the freehold of the premises, before leasing the pub to Ramsay on a 25-year term for an annual rent of £640,000.

The celebrity chef attempted to free himself from the lease in 2015 but was unsuccessful in the High Court.

On Thursday, lawyers for GRHI were granted an order by Judge Simon Brown to retake the property.

Some of the squatters initially said they would comply with the ruling, leading to a steady stream of people leaving on Friday.

However, a number of those who left have since returned and it is unclear how many people remain inside the building.

Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay has been in a protracted legal battle with the building’s owner (PA)

Banners which had been draped from the balcony, reading “whatever they say, squatters will stay” and “squat the lot”, have been removed by the occupants.

A man, who said he was a friend of one of the squatters, entered the York & Albany briefly on Friday and said afterwards those inside had no intention of leaving.

“They’re going to wait for the bailiff,” he told PA, adding: “That’s basically what they’re going to end up doing.”

The friend, who would not give his name but said he is a former squatter himself, added that those inside the building were young, homeless and had been squatting in various locations for a long time.

The squatter group ran a cafe out of the building last week, handing out free food and drink to “the people of Camden who have been victims of gentrification and parasitic projects like HS2″.

A squatter told the PA news agency on Friday: “We’re not bad people. I pay my taxes, I’ve got a job, I work in a pub.”

He added: “We just need a place to stay, that’s it. We’re trying to do a good thing here.”

PA has attempted to contact Mr Love and Mr Ramsay for comment.